United in Recovery, a substance-use disorder coalition, and Evangelical Community Hospital are hosting a Juuling presentation for parents, students and community members to inform about the dangers of vaping. The presentation will feature a subsequent Q&A discussion. The presentation will be held at Danville Area High School Auditorium on Nov. 20 from 6-7:30pm.
The Juuling presentation will be hosted by Community Health and Wellness professionals at Evangelical Community Hospital to address issues surrounding the dangers and reality of vaping and vaping in high school. Along with the presentation and discussion, United in Recovery will host a "Hiding in Plain Sight" exhibit to help parents locate hidden paraphernalia. The exhibit will be available 30 minutes before and after the presentation.
Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way says, “Vaping, and more specifically, Juuling has become a prevalent issue in high schools and an important step to addressing this issue is to inform parents and students about its risks.”
According to the CDC, a single Juul pod contains as much nicotine as a pack of 20 cigarettes.
The United Way works to improve behavioral health and addiction in the Valley by improving access to education and treatment.