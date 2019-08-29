EXCHANGE — A destroyed bridge is expected to be replaced, as homeowners await word on buyouts after devastating flooding slightly more than one year ago in Anthony Township.
While some residents have been able to make repairs, work remains.
Four homeowners in Anthony Township await approval for the government to buy and demolish their homes, said Bill Bradfield, flood resiliency program analyst with SEDA-COG.
He is working with Montour County officials following a presidential disaster declaration of the county, where money was set aside for assistance.
Bradfield submitted an application on behalf of the county for the money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's hazardous mitigation grant program.
"We spoke with the county and then talked with interested folks in municipalities. We're still waiting to hear," he said of the money allocated to the state.
The state will review the application and send it on to FEMA.
Also included in the application are buyouts of three homes in Derry Township and three homes in Danville related to flooding from Aug. 13, 2018.
Montour County Emergency Management Agency Director Ed Burkland said federal officials determined there wasn't enough overall damage from flooding in the county to qualify individuals for assistance. Residents could apply for low-interest loans, he said.
The county did qualify for assistance for road and bridge work, however.
The Foggy Mountain Road Bridge, off Fox Hollow Road and outside of Exchange, remains closed after being washed out by the west branch of the Chillisquaque Creek. Anthony Township Secretary-Treasurer Penny Rishel said the closure results in about a four-mile detour for people in the area.
Montour County, which owns the bridge, has applied for money from FEMA to replace the span.
"We feel very confident it will be approved," Commissioner Dan Hartman said. "I think we are close to hearing something soon."
The county was required to follow a number of state and federal steps to apply.
Three families live elsewhere
Rishel said she understood two families aren't staying in their homes, one resident has chosen not to move back and two have repaired their homes to the point of hoping for a buyout.
Tim and Linda Marquardt, of the Muncy-Exchange Road, await word on a buyout of their home after 18 inches of floodwaters damaged the first floor.
"We had to take at least 4 feet off the drywall and plaster because of mold," Tim said.
The furnace, water softener, oil tanks and water pump were ruined as was furniture on the first floor.
They got some help from church groups who volunteered shortly after the inundation.
He and his wife are staying with her sister about 15 minutes away. Tim returns to the home, where Linda's parents had lived, daily. He is going through items he had for flea markets and auctions from the garage. He estimates the house was built in the 1920s.
Next door neighbor Wayne Wirth has done a lot of work on the first floor of the home where he, girlfriend Glenda Trivelpiece and her mother, Betty Whitmoyer, live. Whitmoyer, who has lived there since 1958, said the living room is done and work remains in the kitchen and laundry room. They had 4 feet of water on the first floor with Wirth replacing the walls and floors.
Wirth and Trivelpiece were rescued by the Warrior Run Fire Department during the night of the flood. Whitmoyer had left before the water came up.
They didn't get a loan to help — "paycheck from paycheck," Wirth said of how they are paying for the work. The garage will need to come down in the back, the driveway fixed and the foundation in the back of the home repaired.
"The back end of the house needs rebuilt," he said.
He'd like the home to be raised and said he understood there is money available from the government for that.
Whitmoyer said they had to replace everything on the first floor and had to put in a new heating system. She stayed with another daughter until Christmas while work was going on.
Neighbors helped neighbors
At the home of Bobbie and Jerry Gilsky, along the Muncy-Exchange Road, Jerry did all the rehabilitation work after they had a little more than 2 feet of water on their first floor. They replaced furniture and appliances at their expense.
"Everything was less than three years old," said Bobbie of them moving there in November 2015. "My gram and pap owned this house."
After the flood, they had help from neighbors they didn't even know and a Kentucky church group.
Since the flood, PennDOT has repaired state-owned bridges in Exchange, Kimberly Smith, safety press officer, said.
They are the bridge along Route 1003, or the Exchange Road, over the west branch of Chillisquaque Creek, and the Route 44 bridge over the west branch of the creek.
With the Exchange Road span, PennDOT installed rock protection and repaired the roadway shoulders, work that was completed Oct. 26.
The Route 44 bridge foundation was repaired and rock protection completed on May 9, she said.
Exchange resident Betsy Dennen's garage was destroyed and water from the rampaging creek came up to her porch, resulting in her basement being flooded.
"The yard was all underwater," the retired Warrior Run teacher said.
She said she had to replace her furnace, and wiring in her home had to be redone. She plans to have the foundation from the garage removed and the garage replaced.
"People helped me out who live around here. Mine is higher than others that were worse than me," she said.
Exchange village residents Dorothy and Bill Sartwell have a sump pump that was able to keep floodwaters out of their basement and home, along Route 44.
"This was the worst flood I can remember," said Dorothy who was born in a home nearby.
They have lived in Exchange since 1970.
The morning after the flood, she was able to go to a market to buy bread and meat for sandwiches. With help from a neighbor, they made sandwiches and handed them out to flood victims. Another woman made ham barbecue, followed by Heather Kirkner getting and delivering pizzas and supplies to people.
During the peak of the flooding, Kirkner said Joshua Confer, whose basement took on 6 1/2 feet of water, pulled her from the water that was sweeping her away. She, her daughter and son were helping the Confers at the time. Confer and a friend also rescued two guys standing on the roof of their truck along Dennen Hill Road, said Kirkner, who lives uptown and wasn't flooded.
At the time, Confer said his garage was washed away, they lost everything in their basement and their fence was destroyed. His truck was washed into the creek and his wife's car was carried downstream. They had a motorcycle and a four-wheeler damaged in their garage.
Bill Sartwell said he lived in Lewisburg at the time of the 1972 Agnes Flood. He had just bought a home and he had a cellarful of water. A firefighter for 50 years, he earlier volunteered in Lewisburg and now is with the Warrior Run Fire Department, where he drives Turbotville's tanker.