DANVILLE — Some residents have complained their Amazon and online purchases aren't being received, Greg Molter told the Montour County commissioners Tuesday.
Molter said residents have told him the items have been sent back because of the GPS system used. He serves as human services and planning commission director and as interim county zoning officer.
Commissioner Trevor Finn said he was standing outside his house in Danville with his dog when an Amazon delivery person was looking for his address. He pointed out the number on his home. "This squarely rests on the fault of Amazon," he said.
"Maybe Google will get its maps updated. They haven't for the county, Sen. (Pat) Toomey or first responders," he said. Addresses were updated following the merger of the county's 911 center with Columbia County's 911 center.
"It's so frustrating to us. I was standing right next to the number and she couldn't see it," he said.
FMLA leave
He also discussed Molter's FMLA leave, which starts Jan. 20. Molter said it could be for four to eight weeks.
Molter was appointed interim zoning officer following the death of Bill Dickerson. Finn said the commissioners can't hold people up on projects without having someone do the zoning and planning work while Molter is away. The county has reached out to Danville borough with an agreement to pay the wage of a zoning officer during that time. The county oversees zoning for Mayberry, Liberty and Anthony townships and Washingtonville.