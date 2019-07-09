DANVILLE — Two county residents have stepped up to hold an event to raise money for a new dog for the Montour County K-9 Unit.
The puppy, named Rooster, has arrived, Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn said at Tuesday's commissioners meeting.
He said Mick Brady and Jim Paugh are organizing the Rock'n on the River featuring Danville-based Hybrid Ice with special guests The City Limit Aug. 31 at 1638 River Drive. All proceeds go to the K-9 program, he said.
"This will save taxpayers' dollars," he said. The family event will be held on property Paugh owns.
There will be an entrance fee of $10. The grounds open at 4 p.m., music starts at 5 p.m. and fireworks by Whitenights Fireworks of Riverside will be held at dusk. There will be free parking. People are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Grant Fritz will roast a pig. Rock God Brewery, of Danville, will sell beer. They are not included in entrance fee.
Bands are sponsored by Fairfield of Danville and Villager Realty Inc.
"This is a great program showing the cooperation of private people and the county," Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said.
Finn said this is the kind of thing that happens all the time in the county.
Commission Vice Chairman Dan Hartman recalled playing guitar years ago with Hybrid Ice. "They practiced in my house," he said.
At the Danville Borough Council meeting Tuesday night, the council approved the Danville Fire Police directing traffic for the event.