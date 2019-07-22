COOPER TWP. — Township residents and business owners are upset over connection and monthly fees they will have to pay for public sewer.
"This has to be the power of the people," said Ann Fleming Hurst, owner of Fleming's Antiques and Lamps. "People like us, we can't stay in business. They're putting Route 11 out of business."
About 25 people met Monday night in Seidel's Mardi Gras to air their concerns over the system that will cover part of the township. The state Department of Environmental Resources mandated some time ago that the township bring in public sewer after on-lot systems failed.
The people plan to prepare a petition to present to the township municipal authority. Resident Chris Pfaff will put the petition together he plans to submit to the authority before its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 in the township building. They will be looking into requests that their monthly rates are similar to what are paid in Danville and Mahoning Township.
The people also want the authority to hire another engineering firm to determine the hookup fees and how many equivalent dwelling units each property would be assessed for the sewage to be processed by Danville's plant.
Seidel's owner Brian Seidel said he is looking at a $25,000 hook-up fee plus paying $760 a month based on the 120 seats in his restaurant. He said it will cost $10,000 to make the connection to the restaurant. "It is extremely rare all seats are filled," he said of the business, which is open from 3 to 10 p.m.
"None of us can afford the fees," Hurst said. "There are no multi-million dollar businesses here," she said of the Route 11 corridor.
She said she was told her EDUs would be 1 and one-half and then 2 and one-half or $4,075 and then after a physical inspection, the authority plans to bill her for another $2,500.
She said if they don't connect to the system, the authority will put a lien on their property. "It's sad it has come to this," her husband, Harold Hurst said.
He said the authority is "under the gun" through PennVEST to pay back a state loan for the sewer project.
Pfaff asked what would happen if people were unwilling to make the hook-ups. Harold Hurst asked what would happen if everybody who got a sewer bill refused to pay it.
Authority Chairman John Houston was unable to be reached Monday night for comment.