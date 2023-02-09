The groundhog saw his shadow last week, and a 6 degree low the very next night made it clear that winter wasn’t done with us yet.
But no one wants to wait another six weeks for spring to arrive. Local businesses, sports, and individuals are already busy laying the groundwork for warm weather days ahead.
Gardeners have been preparing ever since the seed catalogs started arriving in the mail the week after Christmas. Suann Leighow, of Catawissa, who coordinates the Master Gardener program in Montour, Columbia, and Northumberland counties, is an avid vegetable gardener. She likes to start most of her veggies from seed.
“I order early to take advantage of specials and free shipping,” she said. She also wants to be sure the seed companies don’t run out of the unique varieties she has selected.
Tomatoes are her specialty. “I’m always trying new ones,” she said. “I put in 10-12 varieties each year — paste and slicing and cherry tomatoes, many with unusual color combinations or patterns.”
Two of her favorites from past years are Green Zebra and Speckled Roman. She also loves Bumblebee cherry tomatoes. “Each one is different,” she said.
Leighow plans to sow both tomato and pepper seeds next week. She germinates them near her furnace for warmth, and then moves them under the lights in her basement. She uses timers for lights and runs an oscillating fan to help strengthen their stems as they grow.
“Once planted, it’s a commitment to keep an eye on them,” she said. She won’t set them out in the garden until mid-May.
“You can’t get too far ahead of yourself,” she said. “The soil temperature has to be right when you set them out.”
One other early task is to take soil samples and send them off for testing. “You want to do that every two years, or so,” Leighow said, “early enough that you have time to fix any problems before planting time.”
Carol Burke, of Danville, a fellow Master Gardener, doesn’t usually start plants from seed. With mostly perennials in her garden, she is most excited to see familiar plants emerging in the spring “like old friends coming back.”
“I kind of enjoy the winter and the down time,” she said. Once spring is here, she is always busy organizing programs and events, like the Earth Day community work day she is coordinating in Riverfront Park and the Pollinator Day she is organizing for Montour Preserve in June.
Baseball, outdoor recreation
Baseball gets started this month, too. Danville Little League tryouts just ended, and the equipment handout to coaches is set for Feb. 18. Opening day is April 22.
In the Majors, pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Florida or Arizona on Feb. 15 and position players on Feb. 21. Preseason games start Feb. 24, and many are televised. The Phillies play the Pirates on Feb. 27 in the Grapefruit League.
Now that the days are getting longer, everyone has more time to play outside. It was getting dark around 4:30 in late December, but now it is light until after 5:30. In upcoming weeks, each day will add another two minutes of daylight.
The sun’s angle keeps changing, and even a cold day can seem springlike. This past Sunday, 75 local residents took to the woods at Montour Preserve for a guided two-hour hike down the Goose Woods Trail and through the wildlife management area to the top of the dam. On their walk, they glimpsed a few early-arriving snow geese and Canada geese.
“People were asking for more structured activities,” said Bob Stoudt, MARC director, “so we started doing monthly hikes in November.” These are held the first Sunday of each month at 2 p.m. Locations for each hike may be found on the Montour Area Recreation Commission’s website or Facebook page. Everyone is welcome.
MARC staff and volunteers are working on trail maintenance and habitat improvement this month. At Montour Preserve they are clearing brush to restore open field habitat for ruffed grouse, woodcocks, and bluebirds. Already they have cleared four acres, with more to go.
Camping prep
Outdoors lovers are also gearing up for camping. “It is too early yet to de-winterize trailers and RV’s,” said Bob Folk, general manager of Susquehanna RV, “unless you have a warm place to store them.”
But it’s not too early to plan for spring and summer camping. Folk said he is a frequent camper at Pennsylvania’s State Parks and is glad to see all the additions and upgrades Pennsylvania has been making at State Park campgrounds. “Everybody has cabin fever now,” he said. “I’m all reserved in advance for this summer.” He made his reservations in January.
Pennsylvania State Parks will accept campsite reservations up to 11 months in advance.
A check of websites of nearby parks shows that other campers have been busy, too. At Rickett’s Glen State Park above Benton, 64 sites are already taken for opening weekend, April 14-16, out of a total of 154. R.B. Winter State Park shows 25 of 68 already claimed for that weekend. Looking ahead to Memorial Day, Rickett’s Glen campground is already full, and R.B. Winter has just two sites left.
“There are more and more campers every year,” said Folk. Business has been good at Susquehanna RV.
“This is a good time to be looking and buying,” he said. “Camper buyers haven’t gone away. Present economic woes haven’t had much effect on sales.”
Store stock
February poses something of a challenge for store owners. Ski Valley, on Mill St. in Danville, has both skis and bikes in the window, and both in abundance inside.
“We never stop bicycling,” said Nate Snyder. “We’re always busy servicing bikes, and now is a good time for a spring tune-up.”
But they are keeping with their winter stock, too. “Winter was a little dead this year,” he said, “but we’ll stay with skis till the resorts close.” That’s usually at the end of March or beginning of April.
At the Kiddie Korner Boutique across the street, owner Jean Knouse faces a similar divide.
“Now is change of season time,” she said. “All through the fall, we’re getting ready for Christmas, then we have a New Year’s sale, and about Feb. 1 is the time to get ready for spring and especially Easter.”
She plans to change her front window this week from winter warmth to spring pastels. “It’s lovely to see greens and yellows and pinks,” she said. “It’s a harbinger of spring.”
Cole’s Hardware is similarly in transition mode. Outside the store, bags of ice melt and heating pellets are piled high, but inside, the seasonal aisles have moved from Christmas lights to sprayers and fertilizers. Soon, the snow shovels will give way to pool supplies, and all the ice melt and snow throwers will go into the storage barn.
“With such a mild winter,” said manager John Azaltovic, “we’ll have a lot of cold weather merchandise to store, but that’s OK. I will be glad to be able to sit on my deck once again.”
When Cole’s set out seeds and seed starting supplies two weeks ago, customers flocked to the display. “As soon as we unboxed them, people were shopping for seeds. We hadn’t even priced them yet,” he said.
Seasonal events
Two upcoming events may further encourage springlike thoughts. At the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds today through Feb. 12, Susquehanna RV will stage its annual Indoor RV Show, with over 100 RV’s on display. “This event usually gets everybody prepped for camping season,” said Folk.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, Montour Preserve will host its annual Maple Sugaring Open House. “This is traditionally our first event of very early spring,” said Bob Stoudt. “It kicks off the season here.”
Longer days, warmer temps, and the return of warm weather sports and activities will be a good indicator spring is here for most people. For gardeners,, the only true measure is the soil temperature, according to Leighow. She said if we have a wet, cold April, the ground won’t warm till mid-May. With a warm April, safe planting will come earlier.
“It’s good to have plants growing in the basement,” she said. “That way I can look forward to spring and know it’s coming.”