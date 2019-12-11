Mahoning Township requires single-family dwellings of at least 600 square feet.
Sounds easy enough until someone wants to build smaller to fit more of the structures in a certain space.
Montoursville-based Liberty Group, owner of Frosty Valley Resort, formerly known as Frosty Valley Country Club, wants to construct 20 cottages, each 416 square feet, along with a community building. The resort owner wants the cottages for guests of its rustic barn venue.
We think this project makes sense.
It is a way to enhance the property, just as the 24-32 townhouses Liberty wants to build on the property would be.
For those who don’t know or don’t remember, the then-country club was nearly in financial ruin just a little over two years ago, before Liberty purchased it.
The financial problems came to light when the country club sued the former manager of the club — Florida-based Integrity Golf Co. (IGC) and its president. The lawsuit alleged mismanagement, siphoning off money from the club and leaving it on the brink of financial collapse.
The club, founded in 1962 at 2201 Bloom Road, entered into a lease agreement with IGC on Sept. 21, 2015. According to the action, the defendants pocketed membership dues by the end of March and left the club with more than $200,000 in outstanding bills for real estate and sewer services. IGC ceased operations and services at Frosty Valley in May 2017. According to Golf Inc. magazine, Integrity Golf Co., which was once the world’s 15th largest golf management group, ceased operations Aug. 3.
Along came Liberty Group, which purchased the country club later in 2017. The new owners announced in September of that year they planned improvements, including renovations to the barn venue, demolition of the old restaurant to replace it with a new one and construction of a new swimming pool.
The new owners have renovated the barn for special events, rebuilt the restaurant and opened the The Iron Fork on Easter Sunday of 2018. The restaurant, unlike its predecessor, is open to the public.
The Mahoning Township supervisors last year approved a conditional use of a designated tract at the resort to allow construction of 32 townhouses there. Dan Klingerman, Liberty’s chief executive officer, told residents at a meeting the townhouses would be best suited in the center of the property and wouldn’t adversely affect the golf course. Klingerman said the project could end up with 24 townhouses. He said Frosty Valley members suggested the townhouses.
It’s next up to the Mahoning/Cooper Joint Zoning Hearing Board whether to recommend allowing a variance for the smaller cottages. The hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. in the Mahoning Township Municipal Building.
Dave Klingerman, Liberty executive vice president, said families have been requesting the cottages because of the difficulty in getting a hotel room in the area for events.
The demand is there for the new construction. The increase in customers will build up the resort, help the owners make money — the main idea behind a business — and also add to the township’s tax revenue, not to mention foot traffic for area businesses, where customers going to and from the resort will stop for gas, food and other commodities.
Liberty Group has vastly improved the former country club and stabilized its finances. As long as the company follows environmental regulations and building codes, it should be granted the approvals needed to further enhance the growing resort.