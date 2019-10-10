DANVILLE – A highway restoration project on Interstate 80 moves to Montour County next week. Work will take place eastbound between the Route 254 (Limestoneville) exit and the Route 54 (Danville) exit.
Beginning at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, a right lane restriction will be in effect.
Traffic will be restored to two lanes by 9 a.m. Oct. 18.
Delays are expected, especially during hours of peak traffic. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
This project includes concrete patching, spall repair, joint sealing and diamond grinding on I-80 westbound and eastbound.
HRI, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $4.6 million project.