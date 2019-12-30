DANVILLE — A long-time restaurant in Danville has closed because the owners retired.
Brews N Bytes Catering and Cakes shut its doors for the final time on Saturday at 52 L. Mulberry St., after nearly 17 years.
The restaurant, founded by Jason and Lisa Perez, offered seafood, vegan and vegetarian dishes along with custom cakes.
A phone recording at the restaurant from Jason said they have closed permanently because of retiring and that he wished customers the best and thanked them for their patronage.
Their website had the following message, "Having served our community with love, kindness and respect for almost 17 years, hereby declare that we are graduating from this beautiful, wonderful, culinary and artistic, socio-cultural experience effective 12/28/19 at 3 p.m."
Perez could not be reached last week or Monday for comment.