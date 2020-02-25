Retired veteran honored for 39 years of military service

DANVILLE — Mike Hughes thought he was meeting friends to go out to dinner Saturday night.
"When I pulled in, the parking lot was pretty full. I was a bit suspicious. When I went in, there was no one in the club. There are 100 people in the back room," said Hughes, of the Danville area, who was honored for retiring after nearly 39 years with the Navy and Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
He was supposed to meet friends Lori and Terry Whitmoyer at Danville American Legion Post 40 and they were to head out to dinner, said their daughter, Stacia Whitmoyer, who works part-time at the Legion.
Hughes, who retired Feb. 19, was honored by state Sen. John Gordner, state Rep. Kurt Masser, the Montour County commissioners and Danville Mayor Bernie Swank, who presented him with citations.
Hughes said he served five years active duty with the Navy from 1977 through 1982 and from 1987 until 2020 with the National Guard, retiring as a sergeant major with the 109th Field Artillery Regiment of Wilkes-Barre.
In her presentation, Swank said he enlisted in the U.S. Navy on July 12, 1977, serving until July 11, 1982. He enlisted with the National Guard on Feb. 27, 1987. During his military career, he earned and was awarded 35 combat service ribbons, accommodations, campaign and achievement medals including the Bronze Star. He served active deployments in Germany from July 25, 2002, to March 14, 2003, and in Iraq from Sept. 19, 2008, through Sept. 28, 2009.
She thanked him for his sacrifice and for that of his family. She also thanked him for continuing to serve veterans and residents as a long-time active member and past commander of the Legion.
Masser noted Hughes serves as an adviser to the commander of the Legion. "He brought proficiency and expertise to his challenging assignments and his conduct, performance and devotion to duty reflected his allegiance to the highest standards of military service," according to the citation presented by Masser. Hughes was Legion commander in 2007.
"I couldn't quite believe it. It was heartfelt so many people came out for me. It wasn't expected," Hughes said.
Hughes, a Legion member 25 years, said he speaks during Memorial Day ceremonies in Danville about those missing in action and prisoners of war. He said he participates in "everything that goes on in town." He is also active with the Danville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.
He received numerous gifts from Legion members. They included a handmade walking stick from Legion historian and former commander Dean VonBlohn that showed Hughes' rank and a 40 at the top signifying the post number. Another gift from post members was a 1911 Colt 45 pistol from World War I.
He was also treated to a congratulatory cake featuring a green artillery cannon and "all kinds of food" for those attending. Legion members set up miniature displays related to his military service. "My grandson wants me to bring the Army men home," he said of Logan Hughes, 11.
Hughes plans to remain active with the Legion and the VFW. He also owns Sparkle Carpet Cleaning.