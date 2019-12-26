Retiring sheriff to continue to serve county

DANVILLE — When Montour County Sheriff Ray C. Gerringer retires at the end of the year, he won't leave the service of the county entirely.
He will continue working part-time as county detective for the district attorney's office, will serve as field supervisor for the Northumberland Montour Drug Task Force as well as the DA's law enforcement liaison for local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. He will also continue as a deputized task force agent with the FBI.
Four years ago, he announced he wouldn't seek re-election. Clair Heath, who serves as chief deputy sheriff, was elected sheriff in November and will assume office in January. He was unopposed for the office.
Gerringer has served 42 years with the county, which includes 41 years full-time. In his first year, he served part-time as a 911 dispatcher in 1977.
Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn said the county was "lucky to have such a good sheriff. I consider him a fellow elected official and a friend. I wish him well in future endeavors."
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said, "There's no doubt that Ray will be missed as sheriff. It's bizarre to imagine that office without him ... he's worked there longer than I've been alive. But I am incredibly fortunate that he will remain the county detective and continue to serve as field supervisor of the Northumberland Montour Drug Task Force. Ray is a wealth of information. He has an encyclopedic memory of criminal cases and investigations which I rely upon often."
Gerringer, 61, of Danville, has been part of high-profile investigations including the conviction of two people in the shooting death of a federal prison guard outside Geisinger in October 1987; the murder trial of a man in Derry Township; the murder trial of a man charged with shooting a woman outside Washingtonville; and an overdose investigation in which a grand jury indicted a man for the death of another man.
He led the investigation into the largest Korean drug money laundering operation from New York City to Montour County in 1994 in Liberty Township. He was instrumental in closing down a $500,000 marijuana operation resulting in more than 30 convictions in 2000 in Cooper Township.
Gerringer has participated in more than 250 criminal investigations and has been part of more than 70 Middle District of Pennsylvania grand jury investigations of drug-related offenses.
He has been part of more than 25 investigations under the Pennsylvania Electronic Surveillance and Wiretapping Control Act.
Gerringer testified as an expert witness in the Courts of Common Pleas in Snyder and Montour counties and the U.S. District Court of the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
He was the first sheriff from Montour County elected as president of the Pennsylvania Sheriffs Association, serving in 2013-14. He received the Pennsylvania State Elks Association Enrique Camarana Award in 2008.
Strong passion
Gerringer, who has been a member of the sheriff's association since serving as chief deputy sheriff, said he has always had a strong passion for the sheriff's office. "For years, there has been a debate over what sheriffs can and cannot do and my interest as president was to get involved and lobby legislators to create a law defining the duties and powers of sheriffs. When I was president, we were instrumental in getting the law passed," he said.
The law requires sheriffs to be certified under the deputy sheriff training act, which involves a 19-week academy for municipal police officers, said Gerringer, who is also a member of the national sheriff's association. He said he plans to continue to lobby for a law in Pennsylvania defining the powers and duties of the sheriff and deputy sheriffs. "With budget constraints, locally and in the state there is never enough law enforcement on the streets. We have 2,500 deputy sheriffs in Pennsylvania who could be used in the war on drugs, in domestic violence and against terrorism," he said.
Gerringer's interest in law enforcement came from his uncle, the late Henry Hogendobler, assistant chief of police for many years in Danville, chief deputy sheriff under Charles Gearhart and a special deputized U.S. marshal working under Marshal Frank Cotner. "I have a picture of my uncle transporting Jimmy Hoffa from Lewisburg Federal Prison to Chattanooga, Tenn.," he said.
As sheriff, Gerringer supervises nine full-time and part-time employees. Their duties include providing security for county buildings, transporting prisoners for court appearances, issuing licenses to carry firearms, licenses to sell firearms and licenses for precious metal sales, mortgage foreclosures, sheriff sales and providing security at special master hearings for support, custody and divorce proceedings and children and youth hearings. They serve criminal warrants, civil notices and rules to show cause.
He most enjoys working with his staff. "I feel I have one of the best staff I could ask for," he said.
While he will continue to work in the courthouse, he will miss the daily encounters with his staff. "I will still be going to see them, but it won't be the same," he said.
He won't miss dealing with custody matters requiring a court order to take custody of a child and turn the child over to another party. "That's a very tough part of the job," he said.
Gerringer also started the sheriff's office K-9 program in 1982 with Dewido, a patrol narcotics dog. Gerringer became certified as a K-9 handler following training in Georgetown, Tenn. His second dog was Murphy. Deputy Sheriff Ryan King revived the program in 2003 with Kohler. He now works with Kash, who is expected to retire in May and be replaced by Rooster who will work in narcotics detection.
The sheriff began serving as chief county detective for the DA's office in 1986 and as drug task force field supervisor in 1997. When he began working at the county jail as a correctional officer in 1978, Fred Shepperson served as prison warden and as sheriff. Gerringer has worked as chief county detective for District Attorneys George Wagner, Robert Buehner Jr., Rebecca Warren and Angela Mattis, who begins her second term in January. He also worked part-time for many years as a Riverside police officer.
He thanked his staff, his wife, Melanie, and their children for supporting him. "I know Clair will do a phenomenal job," he said of Heath. He also thanked the citizens for "the opportunity to serve."
After he retires, he may get involved with the leukemia-lymphoma foundation supported by the FBI's Philadelphia office that assists law enforcement families dealing with any type of cancer. His son-in-law Joshua Perry died of leukemia on Nov. 11. "I have always been involved with the cancer society and donated to the society," he said.