DANVILLE — A $300 reward is offered for information on the vandalism at the Washies Playground and Kidsville.
Washies Fire Company Vice President Pete Rickert said the fire company, which owns the complex, is offering the reward.
"We just built a new pavilion there and I'm afraid that it will get damaged," he said.
He said the concession stand was sprayed with light blue paint. The names Larry and Freddie were sprayed on with Rickert saying neither of them would do that.
The word turkey was also spray painted.
The basketball court was spray-painted along with a building Eli Strausser worked on for his Eagle Scout project. Rickert said he painted the concession stand and tractor shed and put a new door on the shed.
"That makes me mad in itself the poor kid did that work," he said.
He said the front of the concession stand will have to be repainted.
Four to five areas in the Kidsville playground complex were also spray-painted with graffiti and pictures.
Rickert said a neighbor saw two kids going up the street toward the Little League field with one appearing to be holding a paint spray around midnight Saturday. He said the neighbor guessed they were high school age.
The Washies plans to get the graffiti removed.
Danville police said the suspects are two youths, one of whom was wearing red shorts.
Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Danville police at 570-275-2101 or danvilleboropd@aol.com or submit a tip to the police website at Danvillepd.net and click on forms and submit a tip.
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE