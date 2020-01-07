DANVILLE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held later this month for the first tenant at the former Metso Minerals property owned by DRIVE.
DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman said the tenant will be identified later.
At DRIVE's board meeting Thursday, she said there are a number of new building projects this year, many of which are related to the Metso property, along Railroad Street where DRIVE, an economic development entity serving Montour and Columbia counties, has its offices. She said DRIVE will focus on marketing the buildings on the property this year.
She said a rail siding and an access road will be built this spring at the Metso site.
There are several prospects in Columbia County with updates to be provided during the first quarter of this year, she said.
DRIVE will also work on improving broadband service in Anthony, Mayberry and Derry townships in Montour County and in parts of Columbia County, she said. She said Mayberry doesn't have the service and there are issues in some places in Anthony and Derry townships. "We are trying to find a couple of strategic sites," she said.
The system, which was operational in May, has two towers and equipment on two buildings.
She thanked the commissioners from both counties for each approving a $25,000 hotel tax grant for DRIVE this year.
"Amazing things are happening," board Chairman Denny Hummer said of DRIVE projects.
Wakeman said the front parking lot at the Metso property will be redone so people don't have to back out onto Railroad Street. Handicapped-accessible entrances will be placed on the side and the back of the office building. A walkway will be constructed to the building.
Five bids were received for the front parking lot upgrades and Dave Gutelius, of Mifflinburg, was the low bidder with $67,000. The DRIVE board awarded the contract to the firm.