John Zaktansky, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper, finds that “the most fascinating thing about the river is the inter-connectedness of species who live there.”
As riverkeeper, Zaktansky is responsible for keeping an eye on all of them. His territory goes from the New York-Pennsylvania line south to just below Selinsgrove and covers all the tributaries, creeks and ground water that feed the river in those 11,000 square miles. The area includes 25 Pennsylvania counties and both the North and West branches of the Susquehanna River.
“We do everything we can to protect and promote waterways and water quality,” he said. His partner riverkeeper covers the Susquehanna watershed from Selinsgrove to Pennsylvania’s southern border and another takes care of the upper portion in New York.
“Every species in the river depends on another,” said Zaktansky. The feeder level, at the bottom, is crucial. That is where species like crayfish and larva of all sorts convert algae into a form to be eaten by fish. At every spot on the river, the populations are different.
“Where a creek empties into the river, it carries certain species with it. Some fish like ripples, some love the deep. There are places, such as near Shickshinny, where you can even catch muskies from the shore,” Zaktansky said.
The river’s harmony can be disturbed, though, by outside forces. One threat to the bottom feeding level is agricultural runoff. When fields and lawns get more nitrogen than they can absorb, the rest washes away, into groundwater, streams, and eventually the river, according to Todd Deroba, water specialist with the Montour Conservation District. “This excess nitrogen makes algae grow, which then decays and settles to the bottom of the river.”
Thick sediment builds up and “depletes the oxygen, killing the life on the bottom that fish feed off.”
Invasive species
Because every species depends on others, any invasive species can upset the balance, too. The PA Fish and Boat scientists are looking into the rusty crayfish right now, a larger and more aggressive variety that is wiping out the native crayfish that certain fish rely on. The rusty crayfish is much bigger, at 4 to 6 inches, too large to be eaten by some fish. Probably it was introduced by fishermen emptying a bait bucket into the river, and now it is taking over.
“The little things we do can impact the river in a big way,” Zaktansky said.
The snakehead is another worrisome invasive species of fish that isn’t in our area yet but is in nearby waterways, including the Maryland portion of the Susquehanna. Because it has no predators, it could take over and wipe out panfish. It also may carry dangerous bacteria. PA Fish Commission has asked anglers to kill the snakehead if they catch one, Zaktansky said, and to report it to them.
River barriers, like dams, can also cause a crisis. When the Conowingo hydroelectric dam was constructed near the river’s mouth in 1928, followed by four more dams on the Susquehanna in later years, it cut off the crucial migration pathway for the eels, who hatch in the middle Susquehanna, but must migrate to the ocean to mature and then return upriver to spawn.
Education, repopulation
In the early 1970s, the last of the eels in our area died out. Previously, according to the PA Fish Commission, they had made up “25 percent of all the fish biomass in the Susquehanna River Basin.”
Eels live 50 years and grow to 3 to 5 feet in length. According to Van Wagner, who has enlisted 150 of his students at Lewisburg Area High School to help bring back the eels, “humans fished for eels for thousands of years right here and it was a major food supply.”
The eel weirs, V-shaped rock walls in the riverbed that were built by the Native Americans and early colonists, still exist today, with one just out from FQ Hartman Field.
To help restore the eels, the PA Fish Commission now captures baby eels below the Conowingo Dam in Maryland and transplants them upriver. Wagner’s students help raise the young eels and release them. “This is only a partial solution because they still won’t be able to complete their whole life cycle and reproduce,” he said.
But he feels sure “the eels we raise in my classroom will likely outlive me.”
Eels provide another good example of how one species depends on another. One type of freshwater mussel in the Susquehanna, the Eastern Elliptio, needs these eels as a host for their larva. When the eels disappeared, they, too, went into decline. But mussels are essential to filter the river and ensure water quality.
“Mussels are the canaries in the coal mine for our river systems,” said Pamela Shellenberger, a biologist at the Fish and Wildlife Service who studies shellfish and invertebrates.
Of the ten mussel species native to the Susquehanna River, some are gone and others rare.
“All freshwater mussels spend their early life catching a ride on fish or eels to ensure dispersal and each mussel species has a specific fish it requires,” she said.
According to the Fish and Boat Commission website, there has been an increase in juvenile Eastern Elliptio mussels in areas where eels have been transplanted, and they hope for a more robust recovery in the future.
Sometimes trouble comes from a combination of threats and there is no one source to pinpoint. According to Bob Stoudt, MARC director and experienced river fisherman, smallmouth bass in recent years have had a disease called “black spot,” which makes them ugly and less desirable.
After years of study, the cause is still not known for sure. Some possible explanations, according to Stoudt, could be industrial pollution, or people discarding medications into the wastewater, or a viral illness, or even low water levels leading to warmer than average water temperatures.
Jacob Bennett, a waterways conservation officer with the Fish and Boat Commission, agrees with all these possibilities and confirms no conclusion as yet. But he does say the bass population is coming back. “There has been less spotting in the last few years,” he said.
Raising awareness
It is crucial, said Zaktansky, that we “raise awareness” of our waterways, particularly among young people, and that we aim to “keep our footprint small.” He posts blogs and podcasts frequently on the Middle Susquehanna riverkeeper website to keep readers informed about environmental threats and successes on the river and streams of the area. His organization offers a steady stream of educational programs in everything from canoeing to aquatic biology.
One program offered this summer by the Riverkeepers is the “floating classroom” aboard the Hiawatha out of Williamsport. Their first program, “Mind Your Macros,” a hands-on presentation on macro-invertebrates like crayfish, mayflies, and others, attracted 55 participants. Upcoming programs include “Common Fish Species and Threats” and “History Aboard the Hiawatha” on Aug. 10; “Amphibians of the Watershed” on Sept. 7; and “Raptors on the River” on Sept. 21. Pre-registration is required.
Another summer program they held was their Waterway Exploration Training on July 29 at R.B. Winter State Park. The three-hour program was intended for young people ages 8-12 and their families. According to the organization’s website, it included “a three-station rotation focused on introducing them to freshwater organisms, streams and watersheds, including how pollution can impact our ecosystem and how they can make positive changes at home.”
To keep the river always on our minds, they have created a “Songs of the Susquehanna” CD with original songs by local musicians or musical groups. A total of 46 original songs were submitted and 20 selected for Volume 1. Later this year, Zaktansky will start collecting submissions for Vol. 2., with a deadline of Jan. 31, 2022. The new CD can be ordered for $15 from the website, and lyrics of current selections can be viewed at middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org.