RIVERSIDE — Organizing a momentous event like the Riverside Borough's 150th Anniversary Celebration is not something that can be done overnight — or even in a few months.
Add to that a yearlong pandemic that essentially shut down communities and businesses, and the task of putting on the celebration events was made even harder, said Borough Secretary Deborah Bausch on Tuesday.
The idea to have a celebration began two years ago.
"Council member Peter Fleming was aware of the anniversary and he thought we should do some celebrating," Bausch said.
The idea was planted in 2019, but the actual planning began in 2020.
Council members Beth Rake and Brian Whitenight, and Mayor John LaMotte joined Peter Fleming and Bausch formed the anniversary committee.
"We invited two members of the community, Lynn Reichen and Todd Oberdorf, who had solid roots in the borough and some history of the community," Bausch said.
Later, they added Barb Kriner and Wes Walters, representing Southside Fire Company, where most of the events will take place.
Another resident, Katie Yule, stepped up to take on handling the kids games.
"It is a great committee that puts the borough first in all its decisions," Bausch said. "We decided to do an event each month of the summer."
A lot of the plans had to be put aside until things opened up again, Bausch said. "But when things started reopening, everything happened faster.
"People want to get outside, and start circulating again, so we are hoping that will get people out to the events," Bausch said. "People have been vaccinated and restrictions are being lifted, so we are hoping this will be a good thing."
Southside Fire Company Fire Chief Jon Stassel said that while the borough sesquicentennial committee is planning all of the anniversary events, a few of those events will take place on the fire company grounds, including the parade formation, cake-cutting, chicken barbecue and entertainment by three bands on Saturday.
Bausch said that due to the pandemic, it was difficult to find organizations that would participate in the parade. "We sent out lots of letters, over and over again," she said. "But as we got closer to this date, things picked up nicely."
"The fire company, of course, will participate in the parade," Stassel said, along with the Washies and East End.
The Post 40 American Legion Honor Guard will lead. Chick Burkland is the grand marshal. Other parade participants include the Danville Area High School Band, The Bloomsburg Fair Queen, Pennsylvania Dinosaurs, several tractors and classic cars.
The parade is scheduled to begin about 10 a.m. Saturday at the Riverside Elementary School.
Council President John Domanski is scheduled to say a few words at the start of the celebration, Saturday.
The borough is going to utilize the fire grounds for two or three events, Stassel added.
Details ironed out
Since the borough's date of incorporation was May 4, the closest date to begin celebrations was May 8, committee members decided.
A date was selected for each month after that with the final date being Aug. 21. Most events will be at Southside Fire Company with the exception of the last one, which will be at the Danville Airport grounds.
"The parade is our kickoff event with a cake-cutting ceremony at the end of the parade at Southside Picnic Grounds.
Chicken barbecue tickets are on sale for a meal that day. A Scout unit will be selling water, soda and French fries. A silent auction will be held. Donations are being requested by anyone wishing to place one. Music will be on the stage — Red Velvet, Shockwave Sounds by Ray Diehl and the highlight will be the band Wonderchunk taking the stage at 7-10 p.m.
"We will have our fundraising items available for sale on the grounds that day," Bausch said, including T-shirts, hats, visors, blankets, coffee cups, travel mugs, buttons, maps and three history books.
There will be a cornhole tournament and two special contests on June 19. Men can grow their beards and enter a Brothers of the Brush Contest and anyone can decorate a hat for the second contest. An outdoor movie is planned for that night, which will be announced at a later date. Hot dogs and popcorn will be available at the movie. Food trucks will be on hand and Todd Oberdorf will be manning the grill service hot sausages.
July 10 is a beer/wine event that will start off with trolley tours — tickets are $10 each. Tours are being held at 9 am, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The beer and wine portion of the event starts at 1 pm. Music on stage will feature Eastern Harvest Men, followed by Van Wagner and Buffalo Valley Railroad. Final band of the evening will be The Loons at 7 p.m.
The grand finale is at the Danville Airport. A car drive-in will begin at 1 p.m. At approximately 9:30 p.m. there will be a fireworks show.
Donations to sponsor any events will be accepted for those interested. There is a thermometer posted on the Knouse property when entering the borough and the hope is to raise enough money to pay for the firework display.
Donation levels are: South Danville $100-$500; Welch Level $501-750; Gearhart Level $751-$1,000; DeWitt Level $1,001-$1,499; and Riverside Level $1,500 and above.
The anniversary events are separate from the fire company’s annual Spring Carnival, which is slated for May 25 through 29 on the grounds.