RIVERSIDE — The borough council has adopted a tentative general fund budget of $986,322 in expenses for 2020 with no tax increase.
The budget is available for inspection in the borough office, according to borough Secretary Debbie Bausch following Monday night's action.
The general fund also includes receipts of $922,327. Bausch said the borough will carry over funds in that account without a deficit.
Real estate taxes will remain at 12 mills.
The budget also includes $92,895 in state liquid fuels reimbursements and expenses of $102,530. Around $30,000 of that fund will be carried over.
The sewer fund includes receipts of $399,720 and expenses of $374,186.
Council members plan to adopt the budget Dec. 2.