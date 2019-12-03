RIVERSIDE — Borough council members Monday night adopted a 2020 budget with no tax increase.
Millage will remain at 12, which includes 11.5 mills to the general fund and .5 mill to the fire tax.
Anticipated receipts in 2020 total $922,327. Administrative costs are projected at $368,577, police and protection costs at $275,600 and street department costs at $342,145.
Total expenses are expected to be $986,322. The borough has funds to carryover from 2019 in order to balance the general fund.
State liquid fuels reimbursements receipts are expected to be $92,895 and expenses at $102,530. Carryover funds will also be used for that fund, according to borough officials.
The sewer fund includes receipts of $399,720 and expenses of $374,186.
Council members also tabled action on adopting a resolution if a council member is absent for a meeting that he or she could vote by telecommunication. They will discuss this when more council members are present. Council President Carolyn Bausch said adopting the resolution would allow a council member to vote via telecommunication. She said a quorum of four members would be necessary for that to happen. The council has seven members.
Council Vice President Peter Fleming commended residents for being very cooperative in the recent leaf collection, which he said went very well. Street department superintendent Dan Gable's report showed the collection went well with the season ending with 58 loads. He reported Christmas decorations will be going up this week.
Full-time officers have been recertified in the use of the Taser. Officer Brad Harvey hosted his first round of Taser recertification as an instructor for Riverside and Danville officers and Montour County Jail correctional officers.