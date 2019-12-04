RIVERSIDE — Borough council members Monday night adopted a 2020 budget with no tax increase.
Millage will remain at 12 which includes 11.5 mills to the general fund and .5 mill to the fire tax.
Anticipated receipts in 2020 total $922,327. Adminstrative costs are projected at $368,577, police and protection costs at $275,600 and street department costs at $342,145.
Total expenses are expected to be $986,322. The borough has funds to carryover from 2019 in order to balance the general fund.
State liquid fuel reimbursement receipts are expected to be $92,895 and expenses at $102,530. Carryover funds will also be used for that fund, according to borough officials.
The sewer fund includes receipts of $399,720 and expenses of $374,186.
Council members also tabled action on adopting a resolution if a council member is absent for a meeting that he or she could vote by telecommunication. They will discuss this when more council members are present. Council President Carolyn Bausch said adopting the resolution would allow a council member to vote via telecommunication. She said a quorum of four members would be necessary for that to happen. The council has seven members.