RIVERSIDE — Riverside Borough Council members awarded The Robert C. Young Inc., a paving contractor from Mifflinville, the Boyce Road paving project contract among the five companies that submitted a bid.
The winning low bid by R.C. Young was $77,483. According to the contract, the work will be done by the end of August. No start date was given for the work.
The other bids included Meckley's Limestone Products Inc., of Herndon, $80,659; Sudol Paving & Excavation Inc, of Danville, $84,042; New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co, Inc, New Enterprise, $93,560; and Midland Asphalt Materials Inc, of Woodland, $105,423.
Body cameras
Riverside Police Chief Kerry Parkes brought up the subject of body cameras for the department.
Parkes said that the most cost-effective option would be joining up with a service that had a server — and he cited a cost of about $3,500 a year plus monthly fees — buying a server, which he said would be significantly higher but didn't mention a specific cost.
Parkes said body cameras would be beneficial to both officers and the public.
"Officers do have control of the body cams," he said. "When they activate it the visuals and data automatically go to the server. Also, when the body cam is activated, it automatically can call up a visual seconds before'it is activated.
"I'm just bringing this up because I think it is important for us to have, and I hope you'll consider it," he said.
The subject is likely to come up at the next meeting on May 17 at 7 p.m. at the Riverside Borough Municipal Building.
Zoning report
Also at the meeting, Zoning Officer Brian T. Anderson reported a "relatively slow month."
There were 10 building and sewer permits started and seven were issued.
Southside Fire Department report
In his monthly fire department report Southside Chief Jon Stassel first noted that his team was getting ready for Saturday's start to the borough's 150th Anniversary Celebration events.
"We'll start getting the station grounds ready on Friday," he said.
The department did not respond to any structure fires in April, but did assist in three brush fires in Rush Township, six brush fires in Upper Augusta, and a tree down in Rush township.
Total property damage in Riverside due to fire in April was zero, Stassel noted.
Riverside Police report
Parkes said officers responded to four accidents and five traffic stops with warrants, drugs and one gun in April.
Twenty-four citations were issued and 62 warnings.
Regular monthly SWAT training was also held.