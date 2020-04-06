RIVERSIDE — Riverside Borough Council awarded a street paving contract to apparent low bidder HRI Inc. pending a review by the solicitor.
Borough Council President John Domanski opened bids for the work at a meeting Monday night. He and borough secretary-treasurer Debbie Bausch were the only two present in the municipal building during the coronavirus pandemic.
Council Vice President Barb Kriner and members Peter Fleming, Beth Rake, Carolyn Bausch and Kevin Romansik participated by phone. Brian Whitenight didn't participate. Mayor John LaMotte was also on the phone.
HRI submitted a bid of $166,761. Borough solicitor Joseph Michetti will study the bids.
Other bidders were R. C. Young with $204,165; Meckley's with $179,445; Glenn Hawbaker with $166,783; and New Enterprise with $178,090.
Council members previously agreed to seek bids for paving streets. They include Fifth Street from the Avenue D intersection; Fifth Street from Avenue D to Avenue E; Fifth Street from the Avenue F intersection; Fifth Avenue from Fifth to Sixth Street; Fifth Avenue from Sixth Street to Route 4001; Gearhart Street from Montour to Chestnut Street; Gearhart Street from Chestnut to Factory Street; 11th Street to the Avenue H intersection; and Douglas Drive and Maple Street.
The council also learned the borough hopes to move its Dumpster Day from this spring to the first Saturday in October.
Police Chief Kerry Parkes reminded residents it is spring clean-up time and in two weeks the police department will be searching for junk vehicles and trash and garbage on properties. He asked them to clean them up now.
Regarding four-wheelers the department was able to obtain, he said one is ready to run and the other awaits parts. The police department has signed an agreement for them to be housed at Southside Fire Company. The police and fire company will use the vehicles.