RIVERSIDE — Borough council is looking for a new member after a councilwoman announced she planned to resign on Sept. 30.
Carolyn Bausch submitted a letter of resignation to council, citing time constraints such as work and other commitments.
Bausch has been on the council since she was appointed in May 2015 and later elected to the seat. Her term expires Dec. 31, 2023, said Borough Secretary Deborah Bausch.
Anyone who has been a Riverside resident for at least one year and is a registered voter can apply for appointment by submitting a letter of interest to the borough office before Monday.
Council also last week presented a resolution in memory of Joseph Oberdorf, a former mayor and borough manager, who died on Aug. 14 at age 76. He recently served as township secretary in Mahoning Township.
The borough also will hold Dumpster Day on Oct. 10 from 7 a.m. to noon. Dumpsters will be placed at the Riverside Street Department Garage at 237 Avenue D.
The borough will not accept paint, leaves, limbs, wood, grass, ashes, asbestos, batteries or contractor waste. The charge per Freon appliance is $15; tires are $8 each. No tractor tires will be accepted. Proof of residency is required. Once on borough property, dumpster items become property of the borough.
A committee also has begun work planning its upcoming sesquicentennial celebration. The borough was incorporated on May 4, 1871.
The committee is looking for old memorabilia and photos. Those with something to share can contact Todd Oberdorf at obermt69@ptd.net, or Deborah Bausch at abausch290@aol.com or DBausch@RiversideBorough.Org.