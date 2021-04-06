RIVERSIDE — Riverside Borough Council members awarded a paving project contract to New Enterprise Stone and Lime, of Lewisburg, at Monday's board meeting.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime was the low bidder among seven companies that submitted bids to do the work at $115,295.
The contract award is pending, contingent upon all the documents and paperwork being up to code.
The other six companies submitted the following bids: Meckley's Limestone, $116,940; HRI Inc., $129,513; R.C. Young, $145,919; Hawbakers, $134,564; Big Rock Paving, $116,358; and Sheila Sirak, $127,831.
The paving work will be done on the following roadways: on 9th Street, from Avenue G through H; Avenue A, from 4th Street to dead end; 5th Street, Avenue D to Avenue C, and Avenue E; and SR 4001 to the dead end.
"We do not have a start date," said Borough Secretary Debbi Bausch. "This will be a total paving package."
Work for a Mainzer Hill grading project is being put to bid.
Monthly reports
In his monthly building zoning code enforcement report, zoning officer Brian T. Anderson said, "We had a variance hearing on March 31 concerning a sign at the airport for the Model Aircraft Club. It was approved by the Zoning Hearing Board."
During March, Anderson reported 20 building/sewer permits started; 16 permits issued; $2,416 in borough fees; and $51.52 in mileage expenses.
In his report of February calls, fire chief Jon Stessel reported 12 events and four dispatched calls. Total property damage in Riverside borough due to fires was $3,000. There were two structure fires in February.
Police Chief Kerry Parkes told council there were 36 citations issued in March and 83 warnings.
Parkes, in his report to council, addressed body cams. He said he would "probably go with Axon as they are the only quote for Body Cams. I will have an answer from MePush on storage by the next meeting." The cost to purchase is $1,462 and $1,668 a year, respectively.
Parkes thanked the Southside Fire Company. "The company has offered to buy us a pair of conducted electric gloves," he reported.