Riverside council officials reorganize

RIVERSIDE — The officers of Riverside Borough Council have changed.
John Domanski was elected the new president and Barb Kriner the new vice president. They replace Carolyn Bausch and Peter Fleming, respectively.
Domanski said he has served six years on the council.
Kriner said she is beginning her 13th year on the seven-member council.
Kriner nominated Domanski as president and Bausch nominated herself as president during the council's reorganizational meeting Monday night. Kriner, Brian Whitenight and Domanski voted in favor of Domanski. Bausch abstained from voting because she was a candidate for the office.
Two council members — Fleming and Beth Rake — communicated by phones during the meeting but were unable to vote.
Bausch nominated Fleming for vice president and Kriner nominated herself. Kriner received votes from Domanski, Whitenight and herself.
The council elected Bausch as president pro-tem to preside if both the president and vice president are absent.
Mayor John LaMotte administered the oath of office to council members elected in November. They were Kriner, Whitenight and Bausch. Kriner and Bausch were re-elected and Whitenight is a new member.
Avenue E resident Brian Brosius asked if the borough would be interested in selling property it owns adjacent to his property. He maintains the property, which covers about 50-feet by 185-feet. Council members said they would start by looking into the deed.
LaMotte asked if the borough could fund a PlayWorld piece of playground equipment for the borough park for about $2,700 if a grant request wasn't approved. He said the council could pursue the purchase this spring. The park, containing playground equipment funded by Merck, is heavily used, he said.
The council rescinded a resolution it approved in December containing a time limit for council members being allowed to vote by phone during a meeting.
Borough solicitor Joseph Michetti said the resolution cannot contain a time limitation. The borough had already allowed council members to communicate by phone during a meeting but they weren't allowed to vote by phone.
The new resolution the council passed Monday allows council members to vote by phone. Whitenight opposed the move, saying members "don't get the full picture when you're not here." Council members who approved the resolution were Domanski, Kriner and Bausch.
The council appointed Todd Deroba to fill a vacancy on the planning commission.