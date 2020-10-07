RIVERSIDE — Riverside council members will allow trick-or-treaters in the borough until 9 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Council members decided residents could leave on a light if they were comfortable with having trick-or-treaters stop during Monday night's council meeting. 

Vice President Barb Kriner suggested decorating the park and making it a stop for kids. She said council members and the mayor could be in the park welcoming kids and passing out candy on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Members encourage those who are not feeling well to refrain from participating.

In other business:

President John Domanski swore in new Councilman Delavan Whitenight, Jr.

Resident Nathan Apple was approved as a part-time employee in the Streets Department.

Leaf pickup will be Oct. 12 through Nov. 15, according to the Streets Department.

Tags

Recommended for you