RIVERSIDE — Borough council members who are unable to attend meetings will be able vote using telecommunication from Jan. 1 through April 1.
Council President Carolyn Bausch, Vice President Peter Fleming and members Barb Kriner, Beth Rake and John Domanski voted in favor the resolution. Brian Whitenight opposed the resolution. Councilman Kevin Romansik was absent.
Whitenight said his decision wasn't due to any personal reasons about any council member. He said he didn't like the idea because a member on the phone "doesn't get the full gist" from being at the meeting. Whitenight said council members agree to accept the position and to attend meetings.
Fleming said having a council member on the phone during a meeting would be a plus and "otherwise the council would lose beneficial input they may have."Bausch said the council is required to hold a physical quorum before a member could call in by phone.
Currently, council members can call in, but can't vote or make motions. The resolution allows them to vote and make motions.
Rake had requested FaceTime for meetings since her job will take her away from the area through March. She said she didn't think she should be penalized because her job takes her out of town.
Domanski suggested a trial period from Jan. 1 through April 1 for the resolution so the council can review in March how it is working.
Council members also discussed appointing a vacancy board chair if the council couldn't fill a vacancy for a position within 30 days. Bausch said the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs recommends appointing someone who isn't an elected official as the chair. Kriner said the council hasn't been at a loss to find people to serve. Domanski said he didn't think a vacancy board chair was needed.