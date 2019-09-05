RIVERSIDE — A Riverside Borough councilman isn't happy about spending taxpayers' dollars for new radios for the fire and police departments.
John Domanski said the borough was being mandated to "spend extra taxpayer money — that's a waste of taxpayer money."
Council President Carolyn Bausch said the matter was highly questioned by many people who did extensive research.
"We were told either go this way or go back to Northumberland County," she said of the 911 center in Northumberland County. Riverside, which is in Northumberland County, has its Southside Fire Department and police department dispatched by the Columbia-Montour counties 911 center in Bloomsburg.
The council Tuesday night voted to pay for the radios for the police and fire department. The borough will pay $39,095 for police radios and $20,980 for fire department radios. Members said they will pay it upfront without any lease.
Riverside Police Chief Kerry Parkes said he understood the borough had to buy the Motorola radios or return to being dispatched by Northumberland County. He said that wasn't an option because Danville and Mahoning Township police, who are dispatched by the Bloomsburg center, assist Riverside police.
Southside Fire Chief Nick Fowler said Motorola would be making money from a 10-year lease on the radios. He said he didn't want the fire department dispatched by Northumberland County because Southside trains with Danville fire companies.
"We're a little bit behind the eight ball," Bausch said.
Council member Barb Kriner said the Motorola and STARNet system will be better since STARNet was set up for the state police. "We're getting more towers than before," she said of 911 system communication towers.
Fowler said the seven high-band radios the fire company previously purchased wouldn't work before, but are now being activated during emergencies. Bausch said the borough also has a new tower.
"They have made a lot of improvments on the fire side," Parkes said of the 911 system.
Domanski said he didn't want the borough to leave the 911 center. "What bothers me is the cost for one little borough," he said.
Bausch said if getting better service saves lives the new system is worth it.
According to Fowler, a STARNet system official said Southside's Kenwood radios would work with an upgrade, but Montour County isn't allowing that.
Parkes asked the borough to cover the entire cost of the radios because firefighters "do a ton of fundraising." Fowler said if their annual Christmas tree sale isn't good or if they have bad weather during their annual carnival, they don't make out financially.
Fowler said he has approached Rush Township and Mayberry Township, which Southside serves, for contributions toward the radios.
Parkes said there may be grants available to help the borough cover radio costs.