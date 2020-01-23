RIVERSIDE — A Riverside couple aids the vulnerable including foster children and orphans in this country and in many parts of the world.
Kerry Marks Hasenbalg and Scott Hasenbalg recently formalized the work they have been doing the past six years by forming the Becoming Foundation as a nonprofit corporation. The foundation name comes from "every person becoming more," Kerry said.
They have served as advocates for orphans and vulnerable children for more than 20 years.
The foundation assists with activities including supporting initiatives to empower women and children rescued from human trafficking, empower former foster children to use their stories to improve the lives of children still in foster care and help survivors of genocide.
This spring, they will join Danville natives and musicians in Cairo, Egypt, for a Mama Maggie event. Mama Maggie, or Maggie Gobran, known as the Mother Teresa of Egypt, is a monastic Coptic Christian sister who previously was a businesswoman and a college professor. She is the aunt of Danville natives Dr. Marty Makary and his sister Maria Makary Jacoby. They are joining with the Hasenbalgs for an event to raise money for children living in the garbage dumps outside Cairo who are served by Mama Maggie.
Members of the Christian music band For King and Country, who have been part of past Becoming events, will perform at the Mama Maggie event. The Hasenbalgs, the Makarys and band members' wives will witness the work of Mama Maggie's ministry.
King and Country released the song "Priceless" about human trafficking and the song "God only Knows" about suicide.
Marty Makary is a Johns Hopkins surgeon and professor of health policy and management. He is founder of Restoring Medicine to help people who can't afford their medical bills. He was the lead author of articles on the surgical checklist, serves as executive director of Improving Wisely a national physician collaboration to reduce unnecessary medical care and lower health care costs, has published more than 250 scientific articles and authored a number of books including a book about Mama Maggie. Makary is also the author of "Unaccountable" and "The Price We Pay."
Jacoby has attended several Becoming Foundation retreats including one on marriage in Hawaii.
Foster program
College and graduate students who are former foster kids in a Foster Youth Internship Program Kerry started more than 20 years ago come to Danville for a week and stay at Barbara Walzer's home before telling their stories to Congress.
"When they take the time to reflect on their own unique stories, they can better use their experiences to advocate for improved policies for those still in care," Kerry said.
Walzer, in her 19th year of hosting the students, said she has "heard a lot of awful stories of how they have grown up being pushed around and going from house to house." She said the students spend time in Danville after settling into their dormitories in Washington, D.C.
Counselors accompany them when they come to Danville. She said she usually hosts 15 students who "would like to help other foster students to try to make them better."
Helping orphans
Walzer has traveled with Kerry and Scott to aid orphans in China, Romania, Russia and South America. "They are a wonderful couple who have done a lot of great things for kids," she said.
Kerry has worked in more than 40 countries and has made 14 trips to Haiti in the last 15 years. She has met with presidents, prime ministers and government leaders about orphans in China, India, Russia, Romania, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Rwanda and Uganda.
Last year, the Hasenbalgs brought former Rwandan genocide survivor Jeanne Celestine Lakin to Danville to speak to several women's books club about her book "A Voice in the Darkness."
Lakin credited Kerry's mentorship for her healing, rising out of darkness and for forgiving during the 25th anniversary of the memorial of the Rwandan genocide at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.
Helping adoptees
Scott works as a charitable consultant and was the founding executive director of Show Hope, an organization founded by singer-songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman and his wife Mary Beth to support families wanting to adopt.
Through Show Hope, the Hasenbalgs saw the need for more people to care for vulnerable children.
Kerry served as founding executive director of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute while working on behalf of abused, neglected and vulnerable children. The institute serves as an informational and educational source to the U.S. Congress on adoption, orphans and foster children, she said.
While working with politicians, she realized she needed to address the needs of leaders who work with the vulnerable "so they can have greater impact."
"People get stuck when it becomes just a job," she said.
She has spoken on Biblical and social welfare issues on C-Span Live, Capitol Hill, Moody Broadcasting, Family Life, Focus on the Family and in churches throughout the nation.
Help, heal, reconcile
After the Hasenbalg's loss of a child 12 years ago, they realized the importance of workers needing healing and restoration to continue to serve children. On Jan. 7, 2008, their daughter Isabella Grace was stillborn at 36 weeks.
They said their experience solidified that people seeking to help, heal and reconcile must first have their own healing, restoration and reconciliation after heartache before they return to work.
"Our sufferings and experiences can offer wisdom if we take the time to learn from them," Kerry said. "So often ministry and health care leaders find themselves exhausted and are not good at taking the time needed for their own restoration because the needs of those whom they serve can often overwhelm.
"Our experiences help us understand who God is, who we are meant to be and how we are meant to interact in the world."
They have four children that Kerry homeschools.
While they have been volunteering their services, they said forming the foundation will allow them to begin taking a modest salary. Kerry's college degree is in international relations and Russian where she worked with street children and orphans in Russia before returning to the U.S. to study at a bible college. Scott has a degree in business and worked in corporate America for a number of years.
The foundation hosts retreats using a curriculum Kerry designed based on 12 practical tools for progressive reconciliation on three levels — reconciliation with God, within oneself and with one another. She has taught these principles to nearly 500 people at private retreats.
For more information on retreats, partnerships, resources and Kerry's blog, visit www.becomingfoundation.org.