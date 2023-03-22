RIVERSIDE — Borough council members awarded two infrastructure project bids at their March 6 meeting, when sealed bids were opened.
Pending approval and review by Riverside Street Superintendent Dan Gable, the two companies Big Rock Paving LLC of Muncy and Russell Standard Corporation of Reading.
Big Rock's paving bid was $126,771.50. Russell Standard's bid for sealing was $37,031.20.
At the meeting, Gable also asked council members if part-time street employee Nathan Apple could be given full-time for the remainder of the year and possibly for next year.
Gable presented his report and he also did a presentation on man hours vs. workload. He said he is pulled away from his duties many times, which leaves the department short-handed.
Councilwoman Beth Rake said council has talked for years about hiring a fourth person for the Street Department. Council President John Domanski said they might budget for a fourth person in 2024. Council voted to approve Apple as full-time through July 1, 2023.