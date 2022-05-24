DANVILLE — About a year ago, Riverside Mayor John LaMotte decided to follow his passion for making jam and starting up a new business.
LaMotte's plans came to fruition on Tuesday afternoon, and the official opening of Jams by John, at 551 Mill St., inside Flavor City Oils, where he is currently selling five flavors of his jams.
The idea for the business started years ago, LaMotte said, "when we used to take our sons strawberry picking. And we'd make jams throughout the year to use as special gifts to give to family members and teachers."
"One day someone told me I should make them and sell them. It's as simple as that," LaMotte said.
LaMotte said he was fortunate to have some time while not at his job, "so we moved forward with the business."
Right now he is selling five flavors, but he might add another one, he said. "We also do jerky,"
The jam flavors offered are pineapple jalapeno, cranberry jalapeno, orange marmalade, mixed fruit and pineapple.
He said his personal favorite is the pineapple. He made an orange marmalade because it was his grandmother-in-law's favorite flavor.
LaMotte gave credit to the Small Business Development Center, Bucknell, for helping him on the business side of things.
"John was looking for assistance in business formation," said Denny Hummer, assistant director, business incubation, of SBDC. "Mostly, we really helped him with the marketing."
Specifically, they helped LaMotte have a landing site for his website. "We worked with John all the way to make sure he reached his target audience of potential customers," Hummer said.
Online sales are coming soon, LaMotte said. People can also pick up his jam at Java Momma. The retail cost is $8 per jar.
His website is jamsofjohn.com.