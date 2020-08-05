RIVERSIDE — The two officers in the Riverside Police Association received a 16.4 percent pay increase for the rest of this year and 5 percent increases in each of the remaining two years of their contract on Monday.
Riverside Borough Council approved the pay hikes on as an addendum to the five-year collective bargaining agreement with Cpl. Bradley Harvey and Patrolman Andrew Rupp. The agreement expires on Dec. 31, 2022.
Borough officials also surprised Police Chief Kerry Parkes with a special presentation to honor him for his 25 years of service with the borough.
Council approved the pay change to provide equal pay comparable to police departments in surrounding communities, according to the addendum. Borough officials and the association believe upping the pay will increase the borough's ability to retain officers for a lengthy period, the agreement states.
The 16.4 percent increase for Harvey and Rupp went into effect on Monday, raising Harvey's pay to $25.21 per hour and Rupp's to $24.48 per hour for the rest of this year.
Harvey's wages will go up to $26.47 an hour in 2021 and to $27.79 an hour in 2022, while Rupp's hourly pay will increase to $25.70 in 2021 and $26.99 in 2022.
Ladder truck pitch
Danville's Friendship Fire Company Chief Ken Strausser, accompanied by borough Fire Chief John Buckenberger and other members of the Danville Fire Department, made a pitch for a donation to help the fire company purchase a new ladder truck, the only ladder truck in Montour County.
The department is seeking donations from surrounding municipal governments, communities, grant money and a GoFundMe site to purchase a new ladder truck for $1.5 million, more than double the cost of the current 2002 ladder truck, which is undergoing a steering box repair for the third time, Strausser said.
He said the new truck will have a 100-foot tower compared to the 85-foot tower of the current ladder truck but will be shorter in length and more maneuverable.
Riverside resident Josh Poticher said, though, that as a taxpayer, he feels the borough should be concerned about maintaining and replacing equipment at Riverside's Southside Fire Company. Southside Fire Chief Nick Fowler said Danville's ladder truck does not automatically respond to calls in Riverside. His company has to put in a special request.
Council President John Domanski said the council would take the request under advisement when it discusses the 2021 budget, but, he noted, "We would make sure Southside had all its needs met."
During further discussion after the Danville firefighters left the meeting, Fowler told council members, "I don't think we should give them money ... Southside is requesting you don't."
He said the fire company has an agreement with Merck to call in its ladder truck.
Council Vice President Barb Kriner added, "We should support our own company first."
Poticher said he didn't support donating to Danville's fund drive, either, noting Riverside needs to fund its street and police departments, as well as Southside Fire Company.
"We have our own fire department here and we need to maintain them," he said. "If you decide to send money, you should request an external audit."
In other business, the council accepted the lowest of seven bids for street paving. The successful bidder was Big Rock Paving, of Lewisberry, which submitted the low bid of $51,262.
Chief honored
An appreciative Parkes said he was surprised by the honor as the meeting adjourned. He knew something was up, though, when his wife, Amy, son Luke, daughter Madi and mother, Judy Parkes, walked in.
The presentation included proclamations from the borough and state government presented by Domanski, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, and state Sen. John Gordner, which Kriner presented, as well as a cake.
Culver said Parkes has kept the department up-to-date on training and always knows what's going on in the borough.
Parkes said the surprise presentation was the only thing he didn't know about.
"I was wondering why we all had to be here in uniform," Parkes said.
"You made us proud," Councilman Peter Fleming said. "You professionalized our police department."