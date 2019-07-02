RIVERSIDE — The recent railroad construction project went well in Riverside, according to Riverside Police Chief Kerry Parkes.
He said police cited six truck drivers for ignoring signs and a couple of people who drove across the Danville-Riverside Bridge from Danville. Traffic was allowed from Riverside to Danville during the project.
He said PennDOT officials are considering a different traffic solution for future work at the intersection that would make traffic two-way and eliminate certain size vehicles. During the recent project, trucks were banned.
Southside Fire Company Chief Nicholas Fowler reported the railroad work hindered the company's Wine Fest June 14. "We didn't do all that great thanks to the road. We could have made more," he said.
Fowler said radio inconsistencies continue to occur with the 911 center. He told borough council members Monday the company's high-band pagers were not activated the previous weekend for calls, he said.
Police recently investigated thefts from vehicles occurring from Friday night through Saturday with three reported thefts. Police estimate at least six more occurred that were not reported. He said vehicles entered were unlocked and urged people to lock their vehicles. Money, medications and an iPad were stolen.
June reports
In June, Riverside police handled two traffic stops with warrants, two traffic stops involving drugs, one junk vehicle, one burning issue, two garbage cases, two grass incidents, one barking dog code violation, a criminal mischief, a drunk driving accident, a hit-and-run and one theft.
They issued 34 citations and 59 warnings.
Southside Fire Company handled 13 events and six calls in June. Hours totaled 182.5, including 51 at fires, 37 training, 15 on public service, 25.5 on maintenance, 54 fundraising and 102 on administration.
Total property damage was $38,000 in Rush Township.
Calls included a barn fire at 953 Elysburg Road in Rush Township June 2, a pole fire at 1504 Elysburg Road in Rush Township June 10, an accident clean-up on Center Road in Rush Township June 15, wires down at 190 D&H Ave. June 29 and wires down at Kipps Run Road and Avenue G June 29.
Borough zoning officer Brian Anderson reported seven building and sewer permits started in June and two permits issued. He collected $100 in fees for the borough and conducted 18 meetings and calls.