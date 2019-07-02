RIVERSIDE — A borough resident wants something to be done about drainage issues along Avenue G.
"Every time it rains, it's like a rooster tail coming out of my driveway," Todd Oberdorf told borough council members Monday night.
He said he has been cleaning up stones along the street and just put a ton of stones in holes along the street. "There is a lot of velocity coming down through there. I am looking for piping there," he said.
"I have been there 36 years and it hasn't been touched other than cold patch," he said of the PennDOT road.
He said a swale keeps the water running and he wants the issue to be addressed before PennDOT paves the road. "It's getting to be a little much. I invested in stone and it's washing out again," he said.
Councilman John Domanski has looked at the situation.
Street department superintendent Dan Gable said it will take council action to authorize pipes. At the time Oberdorf spoke, the council didn't have a quorum.
Council member Beth Rake arrived later and the council had a quorum with her, President Carolyn Bausch, Domanski and Kevin Romansik.
In other business:
Resident Brian Whitenight presented proceeds from his recent fireworks show to the Riverside Police Association and Southside Fire Company.
Bausch read a letter from Dale and Margie Richard, of Avenue D, commending the street department for its exceptional service and outstanding job.
Gable said the street department dumps leaves in an area off Bald Top Road. The 5.5-mile detour will result in extra miles traveled and overtime this fall, he said.
Solicitor Joseph Michetti reported a settlement was reached in litigation involving Norfolk Southern Railroad with the borough paying $4,832, 73 percent of the claim filed. Norfolk Southern paid a transfer tax when the railway was transferred from Canadian Pacific in September 2015 and filed suit claiming it overpaid, he said. Many municipalities and school districts were sued, he said.
The council approved a subdivision for a mobile home and home on Boyce Road for Thomas and Maudelle Bostian, which the borough planning commission previously approved.