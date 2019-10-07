Riverside residents unhappy about streets, speeding

RIVERSIDE — Residents complained about the condition of streets and speeding to Riverside Borough Council members.
Todd Oberdorf told council members Monday night he could come up with a number of signatures from residents who are dissatisfied with the condition of the streets. "As a resident who pays taxes, it's not acceptable," he said.
"Something has got to be done to get some plans made up. Our roads are deteriorating," he said.
Council member Beth Rake said the borough only has a certain amount of money available. Oberdorf said temporary repairs were better than nothing.
Street Department Superintendent Dan Gable said his department of three does the best it can.
Oberdorf said pothole repairs are needed at Avenue D and Fifth Street. Gable said that is a crosspipe and patching won't stay.
Oberdorf said Avenue G was paved with dips in the road and a "really crappy job" from a recent PennDOT project. He said it's now a nice speedway. Gable said he was told in two years it will be tarred and chipped.
"The people of Riverside deserve better than that," Oberdorf said. Council President Carolyn Bausch said Gable will contact PennDOT about the project. Oberdorf said he would also be calling PennDOT.
Resident Charles Erlston complained about speeding on Sunbury Road, especially by tractor trailers he said were going 50 to 60 mph. "This shouldn't be allowed. This is terrible. Something's gong to happen. People used to ride their bikes and jog. I think they're afraid to run here," he said.
Police Chief Kerry Parkes said the police can focus more on that area and can use their speed machine there. "Anything you can do," Councilman John Domanski told Parkes.
Grass clipping ordinance
Borough solicitor Joseph Michetti gave council members copies of a proposed grass clipping ordinance, adding it will be difficult for police to enforce. He said the council could discuss it at its November meeting.
Domanski said an ordinance may make people cooperate more to decrease grass clippings on streets. "You can enact anything, but you need to enforce it to make sure those standards are met," Michetti said.
On high grass at a reverse mortgage home at 94 D & H Ave., Parkes said no one wants to claim ownership there and the borough should hire a company to mow and the solicitor should place a lien on the property. Michetti said just because a lien is placed on a property doesn't mean the borough will receive the money.
In other business:
Mayor John LaMotte administered the oath of office to new council member Brian Whitenight, who is replacing Michael Leibel. Leibel resigned because he moved from the borough. Whitenight is running for council in the November general election. "Welcome aboard," the mayor told Whitenight, of Whitenight's Farm Market.
Justin Skavery, of Northumberland County Planning and Development, told the council he can assist with writing grants for the borough. He said he has obtained grants including $2 million to revitalize a building in Shamokin and is working on a grant for Shamokin and Zerbe Township. He said he has a 95 percent success rate in grants being awarded.
The council approved trick-or-treating for 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31, which is when it is allowed in Mahoning Township and Danville.