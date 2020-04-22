RIVERSIDE — The borough’s three-person street crew and zoning officer were scheduled to return to work on Wednesday, following the council’s OK on Monday night.
They had been off work since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown began around mid-March.
Borough Secretary-Treasurer Deborah Bausch said the workers had been taking care of some tasks that needed immediate attention during the shutdown.
“They have been in sporadically to check things in the borough, or after a storm (when) they had some damage to clean up, like a tree down,” Bausch said.
She said they would follow social distancing rules.
“They will be in separate vehicles and wiping everything down each day or as used,” she said.
She said Zoning Officer Brian Anderson was resuming his job mainly over the phone and by email for permit applications.”