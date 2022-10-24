The Danville News
DANVILLE — Roadway line painting is set for the end of this week or the beginning of next week, said Lloyd Craig, Mahoning Township department of streets and infrastructure group leader, at Monday’s supervisor meeting.
In a report submitted by the Mahoning Fire Department, East End Fire Company, EMS personnel responded to five incidents and the fire company responded to 12 fires. The average time it took responders to get to the scene was 11 minutes and 47 seconds.
There was no police report submitted by Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff.