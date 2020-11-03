An emergency repair project continues this week on the bridge over Route 54 in Valley Township, Montour County. Work will be performed each week from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday. The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 13, weather permitting. The Interstate 80 westbound on-ramp (Exit 224 Danville) from Route 54 will remain closed during the duration of the repair work.
The Interstate 80 overpass bridge beams were damaged by an over-height vehicle in August. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed the ramp to traffic for inspection of the structure and determined the ramp will remain closed until the structure is fixed.
The contractor, J. D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, continues the emergency repair work utilizing nighttime detours of eastbound Route 54 from the intersection of McCracken Road to the intersection with Route 642. Westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane.
Traffic seeking to enter Interstate 80 westbound from Route 54 in Valley Township just outside of Danville should use the established detour: Route 54 west to Route 254 west and enter Interstate 80 westbound at the Limestoneville (Exit 215) in Northumberland County.