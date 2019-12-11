Convicted killer Anthony "Rocco" Franklin filed on Dec. 7 an appeal to his 2018 murder conviction, claiming "wet blood" on the shorts of victim Frank Spencer was never tested.
According to the filing by Franklin's attorney Brian Ulmer, in the state Superior Court, had investigators tested the blood it would show who killed Spencer, 46, of Millville, in 2012.
Spencer was gunned down by Franklin and his daughter Maria Sanutti-Spencer, 53, of Selinsgrove, outside Spencer's home in July 2012, according to Bloomsburg state police.
Franklin was found guilty by a Columbia County jury in December 2018. Sanutti-Spencer was found guilty in 2015.
Ulmer claims investigators say Spencer was killed on July 1, 2012, and that his body was discovered on July 3 but that there was still "wet blood" on Spencer's shorts when his body was found by a friend of Spencer's.
Ulmer claims in the appeal that investigators, against protocol, removed Spencer's shorts at the scene of the crime.
Ulmer claims Franklin should have been granted a change of venue, or venire, because of the national attention and that an outburst after the verdict was read reinforces that notion.
Ulmer says the court also ignored that 100 pieces of evidence tested did not link Franklin to the murder.
In November, Franklin appeared on national television claiming his innocence and said he watched an episode about the Spencer killing on "48 Hours" on CBS and that he "didn't hate it."
Franklin was interviewed for the episode.
A Superior Court judge will rule on Franklin's appeal for a new trial.