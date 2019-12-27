DANVILLE — The Ronald McDonald House at Geisinger Medical Center is among the six houses statewide that will benefit from a grant from the Pennsylvania Association of Nurse Anesthetists (PANA).
PANA'S $10,000 grant will provide each of the six RMHC houses $1,000. Houses also are located in Hershey, Pittsburgh and Scranton, and two are located in Philadelphia.
The other $4,000 will benefit the Mid-Penn Region of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). In the Mid-Penn Division, where there is no home, the $4,000 will support the “Rooms for Ronald Program,” where the local chapter partners with participating hotels to provide families with rooming closest to the hospitals where their child is receiving care.
The Mid-Penn Division serves 13 counties in central Pennsylvania, including Blair, Cambria and other central counties.
RMHC provides families with housing near a hospitalized child.
This is the second consecutive year that PANA has donated $10,000 to RMHC.
— JOE SYLVESTER