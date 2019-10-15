DANVILLE — The Ronald McDonald House will hold its annual Danville volunteer social to honor volunteers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the house.
The house is a volunteer-driven organization made up of about 2,000 volunteers who assist with the three programs of the house — operations, family room and Camp Dost.
The theme of this year's event is safari. Two volunteers will be recognized for 30 years of service, four for 20 years, two for 10 years and nine for five years of service.
In its 38th year, the house is a 19-bedroom facility providing a home-away-from-home for parents and families of children who are hospitalized for treatment of cancer and other serious illnesses.
It has served more than 400,000 guests from 65 of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania, 34 states and 27 countries.