VALLEY TWP. — Construction for the Route 54 corridor project is expected to start in 2022 following years of efforts by officials and community members to make the stretch, which is responsible for the most crashes in Montour County, safer.
Consultants are working on obtaining environmental clearances for the project, which is in the preliminary engineering phase.
The project, estimated at $16 million to $18 million, has funds allocated through the final design into construction, said Kevin James, project manager for the Michael Baker International consultant.
The improvements will include traffic signals located at Routes 54 and 642, which is the current Liberty Valley Road, to the south and a relocated Route 642 to the north.
Hurley Moll has lived in the middle of the corridor for 50 years. "It was only a two-lane highway when we moved here," he said.
Sue and Jerry Buckley experienced first-hand a fatality at the intersection of Routes 54 and 642, or Jerseytown Road. Sue's aunt, Dr. Christine Smull, died in an accident there on Christmas night 2000.
Mary Ann Gray, 84, of Jerseytown Road, was killed at that same intersection in a crash involving her car and a log truck on July 23, 2014.
Jerry knows of seven people who died at that intersection and of three people killed in crashes at the 642 west intersection with Route 54.
According to PennDOT safety press officer Kimberly Smith, crash statistics along Route 54 from Valley Road to Eyer Road show two fatalities from 2009 through 2018; six suspected serious injuries; 40 suspected minor injuries; 57 possible injuries; and 23 injuries of unknown severity.
She said average daily traffic on Route 642 headed to Millville is 4,400. Average daily traffic on Route 642 headed to Lewisburg is 6,300 and average daily traffic along the Route 54 corridor is 15,000 to 19,000 vehicles.
Community Advisory Committee
The Route 54 corridor project is the result of several years of work, including a Community Advisory Committee meeting to help develop the final alternative for the corridor near the Route 642 West, or Liberty Valley Road, and the Route 642 East, or Jerseytown Road, intersections.
PennDOT initially recommended a roundabout to make the corridor safer, which many people opposed.
On the suggestion of state Sen. John Gordner, Sue Buckley circulated a petition and collected 400 signatures against the roundabout. "I didn't think a roundabout was a useful application," said Sue, who is a retired Danville State Hospital nurse.
Then PennDOT proposed the Community Advisory Committee be formed. The committee, which made its final recommendation in October 2018, represented a cross-section of people from Valley Township, Mahoning Township, Danville Borough and Montour County. PennDOT asked municipalities to choose one resident, one business representative and one municipal official to be part of it. Fire companies, emergency services, police departments, Danville Area School District, Geisinger, the Montour County commissioners and SEDA-COG were also part of the committee.
Resident hopes, concerns
Sue Buckley said she hopes the project will improve traffic flow. "They can't lower the speed limit. We will have lights and not the blinking lights we have now," she said, referring to blinking lights at a cross-over onto Route 54.
Jerry Buckley has concerns about where plowed snow will go and where a tractor-trailer coming off Interstate 80 can turn around.
"It will be confusing for people not from the area and older people," he said.
"I'm anxious to see it. I hope it will be an improvement for the community and the whole surrounding area. It is something we have needed for 20 to 30 years," Sue said.
"There is so much traffic and the road and conditions no longer are workable. It's outdated and no longer effective for what it was built for," said Sue, a Danville native. Jerry has lived 1 and one-half miles from Route 54 since the 1960s and she has lived there for 42 years.
Since the public meeting in October 2018 on the preferred project, PennDOT officials said short-term changes have been made. Changes include refreshing a stop bar at Jerseytown Road and Route 54; installing "left turns and cross traffic" signs and "turn on headlights" signs on Route 54 eastbound and westbound; installing "slow" pavement markings and intersection symbol pavement markings at each approach to Route 642 on Route 54; and removing brush at the intersection of Route 54 and the east leg of Route 642.
Traffic flow
According to James, the project will result in traffic flow changes.
From Danville to Interstate 80, Route 54 traffic will continue to flow similar to the existing conditions using two lanes on Route 54 to access I-80. Drivers who want to turn left from Route 54 westbound onto Route 642 westbound (toward Lewisburg) will do so at the traffic signal for the displaced left turn lanes. This will occur in advance of the main intersection with Route 642 (Liberty Valley Road).
Drivers who want to turn right from Route 54 onto Route 642 eastbound (toward Millville) will do so at the main intersection with the relocated Route 642 near the existing Liberty Valley Road. They will follow the new Route 642 road to the east connecting into the existing Route 642 near Bogart Road.
From Interstate 80 to Danville, Route 54 traffic will continue to flow similar to the existing conditions using two lanes on Route 54 to access Danville. Drivers who want to turn right from Route 54 westbound onto Route 642 westbound (toward Lewisburg) will do so at the traffic signal at Liberty Valley Road. Drivers who want to turn left from Route 54 onto Route 642 eastbound (toward Millville) will do so at the main intersection with the relocated Route 642 near the existing Liberty Valley Road. They will follow the new Route 642 road to the east connecting into the existing Route 642 near Bogart Road.
From points west of the intersection, Route 642 (Liberty Valley Road) traffic will continue to flow to the new intersection with Route 54. However, drivers who want to continue traveling east on Route 642 can drive straight through the signalized intersection (after the traffic signal turns green) onto the relocated portion of Route 642 heading toward Jerseytown and Millville.
Drivers who want to turn right onto Route 54 toward Danville will have yield-controlled access onto Route 54 via a separate right turn lane. Drivers who want to turn left onto Route 54 toward I-80 will turn left at the signalized intersection with Route 54.
From points east of the intersection, such as Jerseytown and Millville, Route 642 traffic will utilize the relocated roadway that will be built between the intersection of Bogart Road and Church Hill Road toward the existing intersection with Liberty Valley Road to access Route 54. All turning movements will be available from this intersection to access Route 54 toward Danville or toward I-80.