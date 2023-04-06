Tension was running high. Would the marble drop? Would it stay on the track? Would the machine hold together?
For 36 area students, including five from the Danville area, the Rube Goldberg Challenge on Saturday was the moment of truth after weeks of work on their original contraptions, made from everyday household materials.
The stated objective of the competition, an event staged throughout the United States in early April, is to “design and build an overly complex machine to achieve a simple task in a ridiculous way.” Locally, Saturday’s event was the 8th annual Rube Goldberg Challenge. It was sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Columbia-Montour Council and open to students from throughout the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU).
Thirteen teams competed — six from Millville schools, one from Central Columbia, three from the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, and three from the BSA STEM Exploring Club #42.
Teams ranged from 1-4 students in four different grade groupings from first to 12th. Danville’s entrants participated in teams representing the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Competing at Level I, grades 1-3, were the Megladons, with Piper Del Gotto, Luke Strzempek, and Carly Bennett, all of Danville, and Oliver Carney of Bloomsburg. At Level II, grades 4-5, Hunter Bennett and Barrett Strzempek, of Danville, worked together as a team.
The inspiration for this event was Rube Goldberg, a Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist and inventor, well known from the 1930s to the 1950s for his funny cartoons, many of which depicted elaborate ways to achieve simple tasks.
One famous drawing is his Self-Operating Napkin cartoon. It shows a man raising a spoon, which pulls a string, which throws a cracker that is caught by a parrot who spills seed into a bucket that pulls a cord that lights a cigar that launches a rocket that cuts a string that releases a pendulum that lifts a napkin to wipe his chin.
In the Rube Goldberg Challenge, Level 1 designers, ages 5-8, are expected to come up with a series of at least five steps that use at least three simple machines, like an inclined plane, pulley, wedge, or screw, to reach a simple endpoint. By Level IV, high school students, the requirements rise to a minimum of 12 steps and at least five simple machines.
Preparation, competing
Ginny Weibel, director of the Children’s Museum in Bloomsburg, put out a call for interested students earlier this year and assembled three teams.
“I just gave them a box of stuff and they got together and decided on an endpoint,” Weibel said.
Materials included cardboard tubes, plastic track, balls of various sizes, lots of marbles, cars, funnels, dominoes and wooden blocks. Each construction had to fit into an 8-foot square and had to operate for at least 10 seconds. Duct tape was indispensable to hold everything together.
“I should have bought stock in the duct tape company,” said Weibel, as she cut a length to strengthen a weak spot.
The Megladons chose as their ultimate goal to have marbles released into a tray of paint to create an abstract picture. The fourth-grade team of Bennett and Strzempek, named Team, decided to work toward springing a mousetrap, which broke several strands of spaghetti, thus releasing an overhead box which fell to trap a baby doll lying on the floor below. They called their machine “Sibling Trap.”
As they worked, Weibel noticed that the younger and older kids approached the task differently.
“It was a joint project from the start with Team team,” she said. “while the younger group each designed a piece of the finished machine and then they had to figure out later how to string them together.”
Moms got involved, too, for encouragement and support. Phoebe Strzempek and Jessica Carney stood by to assist the Megladon team when needed during the construction phase. “The kids did everything,” said Carney. “A little lining up is what they sometimes needed help with.”
On the day of the event, a small plastic monkey who was to come down a balance beam wouldn’t cooperate. “He wants to do his own thing,” said Phoebe Strzempek, as she tried her best to adjust his movements just before judging.
John Huckans, physics professor at Bloomsburg University and leader of the STEM Explorer Post #42, acted as master of ceremonies. His wife Deb Huckans has been the chief organizer for the past four years. Before that, Anne Poler, of Danville, ran the event. She became fascinated by Rube Goldberg after reading about him and the annual event and convinced the BSA Council to sponsor the first one in 2014.
Deb Huckans was enthusiastic about the benefits of the Challenge. “Kids really learn how to work through problems and overcome frustration,” she said. “It’s incredibly creative and a way of learning through play. Rube Goldberg is all about thinking outside the box.”
“The competition is a totally different environment,” said John Huckans. “It can get a little tense, with people all around. It’s an exercise in scientific persistence. You hear them saying, ‘This worked before!’ when they run into a roadblock.”
Each team gets two runs. Before they begin, one member describes for the judges what their machine is supposed to do and then they start it in motion. Most teams had to give their contraption a nudge or two along the way on the first run, then did their best to eliminate trouble spots before the final one.
In the end, Team team came out on top in Level II with their “Sibling Trap” and the Megladons painted their way into third place in Level I.
“Besides being good for the kids,” said John Huckans, “this event brings together a wider community of people interested in science.”
The gym at Central Columbia Elementary School this past Saturday was crowded with kids, families, and curious onlookers.
As trademarked events of the Rube Goldberg Institute, local Challenges must be licensed. To meet these costs, the organizers got help from the Benton Foundry, Talen Energy, and the Bloomsburg American Legion. Winners received prizes, and everyone who participated received an embroidered Rube Goldberg patch designed for this year’s event.