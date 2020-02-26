“While it is February, one can taste the full joys of anticipation. Spring stands at the gate with her finger on the latch.”
— Patience Strong
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
A photo appearing in the local newspaper shows Larry Rudy standing alongside a basketball net. The story said that nearly four decades after completing his athletic career, research of school scoring totals revealed Larry Rudy had scored 1,000 points for the Danville High School basketball team.
Rudy, a 1962 graduate, scored a total of 1,062 points for the Ironmen.
Ann Leighow, daughter of John and Carla Leighow, was honored as the Student of the Month for February by the Danville Rotary Club.
The photo page of the week in The Danville News featured Danville Head Start students Dakota Phillips, 4, Damon Gearhart, 3, pouring some cherries in their pie crust as classmate Brittany Jordan, 4, watched during a recent visit to La Maison Blanche Bakery where the students learned what it was “like to be a baker.”
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Dr. S. William Snover was named the new assistant director of Geisinger Medical Center’s Department of Emergency Medicine. Dr. Snover had been an associate in emergency medicine at Geisinger since 1975. In his new position, he would work with Dr. Thomas C. Royer director of that department. He was involved with many medical committees and associations throughout the state. Dr. Snover also held other positions with Geisinger Medical Center.
He graduated from Muhlenberg College and the George Washington University Medical School in Washington, D.C. Dr. Snover was a medical resident at Geisinger from 1972-1975 and a research assistant at the National Institute of Mental Health in Bethesda, Maryland.
Outside of his positions at Geisinger, Dr. Snover volunteered his medical experience with the Danville High School wrestling program. He retired from Geisinger Medical Center in February 2004.
J. Calvin Walker and son Ross, of Mahoning Township, Danville, were pictured in the local newspaper as Ross signed up during Danville Little League Registration at the area high school.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
In YMCA Senior League basketball action, the Blues defeated the Whites 70-58. Pacemakers for the Blues were: Bob Lockett with 17, Bucher with 14, J. Moser with 13, and Bloskey with 12. Jim McWilliams led the attack for the Whites with 32 points and was aided by Terry Mower, and B. Maize each with 10.
In the Junior Loop, Al Willoughby led the losing cause, scoring 30 points for the Warriors. J. Lewis added 22 and Ken Burrows helped with 10. Bill Everett hit for 27 markers to lead the scoring for the winning Mercs. B. Shobert scored 19 and Hettinger 12.
Midget cagers outscored even the tallest of the Senior League with Butch Coira bucketing 41 points for Junior Ironmen. Greg Gaertner added 19 and Bill Concini hit for 10 for the winners. R. Irving scored 35 for the losing warriors with Terry Mowrer hitting for 22 and Richard Lynn adding 10.
Despite the inclement weather, several hundred Montour County–Riverside area residents turned out for the ‘Wrest-Le Rama’ presented at the DHS gym. The program was offered to familiarize residents with the art and background of wrestling. The evening featured a number of top attractions, including the singing of Linda May and the music of the Danville High orchestra led by Kenneth Warmkessel, music director.
Russ Houck, athletic director at Bloomsburg State College, briefly told the development of wrestling in the western world, followed by a bout between two young men from Berwick. After the Danville High School cheerleaders performed; Jay Livziey, local wrestling coach, introduced his team which went through a series of warm-up and condition drills. Duncan Kishbaugh and Paul Walker, two novice matmen, then wrestled and this was followed by a clash between more experienced wrestlers Duff Killian and Joe Sees. Bill Rake and Bruce Earlston did a comedy rendition of professional wrestling aided by Larry Snyder, as the “harried referee.” Rake was billed as the "TV Strangler" while Earlston came on as "Mack the knife."
Houck introduced the Bloomsburg State College champs and used them as models, explained the various wrestling procedures, legal and illegal holds.
The college team met in a match and the evening closed. Dale Fulmer was master of ceremonies for the occasion. Livziey considered the event so successful that it possibly could be held each year.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
Sgt. Murray Hackenberg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hackenberg, RD4, a member of the artillery unit that bombarded the Roer Rivers sector in the opening American Artillery Barrage, was mentioned for his part in the offensive in an AP release.
Cpl. Robert Houseknecht was promoted to sergeant and was awarded the two stars for participation in as many major battles. He also received two overseas service stripes according to information received by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Houseknecht, Danville RD1. Sgt. Houseknecht was at this time serving in Germany. Four brothers were also serving in the European Theatre of War. They were: T. Sgt. Ralph in Italy; Pvt. Arthur in Italy; Pvt. Howard in Germany; and Pvt. Francis in France.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
The biggest farm sale ever held in this section of the state was conducted in the auction of the personal property of Dr. M.J. Hess and C.K. McDonald on the Wakpala farm in Frosty Valley.
The sale totaled $20,265.73. An immense amount of machinery and stock was sold.
The highest price among the cows sold was $3,850 and the next highest went for $1,600. One bull sold for $1,000. There were 18 cows sold and the average price was $700. The pigs went well. Thirty-eight head were sold from little pigs up and the average price, old and young included, was $40.05. Three of the hogs sold for $200 each. Eleven head of horses sold; the best team brought $600. The average price of the 54 head of sheep was $15.
THANK YOU
Special thank you to Steve Moser who spent hundreds of dedicated hours coaching sports teams at Danville Area High School.
Moser, after his retirement as a math teacher for 38 years in the Danville Area School District, continued coaching. He recently announced that he is retiring from coaching, a position he loved and allowed him to be a guiding light for hundreds of high school athletes, both girls and boys.
Moser will leave an indelible mark on those who knew him as both a teacher and a coach.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns run in The Danville News.