DANVILLE – A highway restoration project on Interstate 80 continues this week with rumble strip cutting in Columbia and Montour Counties. Work will take place eastbound and westbound near the Route 487 (Lightstreet) Exit and extend to the Route 54 (Danville) Exit
Work is scheduled to be completed Wednesday at 9 a.m.
This project is a moving operation. Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area and be on the lookout for slow moving vehicles.
HRI, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $4.6 million project.