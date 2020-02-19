The Super 8 Motel and the Quality Inn in Valley Township are in dire need of repairs, township officials say.
For safety reasons alone, the repairs should be made as quickly as possible. The owners must realize that besides making their accommodations unwelcoming to weary travelers, hazards such as loose decorative concrete ceiling blocks could endanger guests and lead to lawsuits.
While township Supervisor Mike Kull said the issues at the Quality Inn are minor and many are housekeeping matters, Zoning Officer Fred Shappell said that besides the loose blocks, other problems at the Super 8 include loose railings, the structural integrity of a balcony wall and a balcony, electrical issues, fire extinguishers not being serviced and a deteriorating facade on an exterior floor.
Those hazards are not only a potential danger to guests and a problem for the owners, but they also could take a bite out of the revenue Montour County hopes to gain from its hotel tax increase.
A side effect of the owners allowing their motels to deteriorate is fewer guests deciding to stay overnight. That could affect how much the county collects in the additional revenue from the hotel tax, which the commissioners increased, as of this year. They approved the 2 percent increase — from 3 percent to 5 percent — to help the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) maintain recreational programs and handle maintenance at the Montour Preserve and maintain parks and trails in the county. The MARC board and the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau also approved the increase.
The commissioners hope to generate $167,000 annually for MARC, but township officials also have threatened to have the motels shut down if the owners don’t fix their problems. It’s not as if Montour County is flush with motels. There only are a few others. Would they generate enough to take up the slack if two close?
The township supervisors last week agreed to give the owners 30 days to rectify issues found during an inspection Jan. 16 or to show signs of progress. Given past history with the dilapidated and abandoned Days Inn, which closed about six years ago, don’t be surprised if there is no action after 30 days.
After at least a couple of years of the township trying to track down the Days Inn property owner, the county commissioners recently asked a county judge to hold a hearing to appoint DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) as conservator to oversee the future of the property, which has attracted trespassers. The economic development agency, as conservator, would oversee cleanup and marketing of the property.
We wonder why such a solution was not thought of sooner instead of playing cat and mouse with an owner who did not want to be found.
It makes us wonder whether the owners of the Super 8 and the Quality Inn will play the same game.