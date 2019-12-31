DANVILLE — By a 3-to-2 vote, the Montour County Salary Board voted to not add a second on-call deputy sheriff but voted to increase the on-call pay for one deputy sheriff to $290 per week as of Jan. 1.
Commissioner Trevor Finn, Sheriff Ray Gerringer and Treasurer Norma Bird voted in favor of the motion on Tuesday. Commission Chairman Ken Holdren and Commission Vice Chairman Dan Hartman opposed the motion.
Gerringer, speaking by phone, made the motion to increase the pay rate from $240 a week. He said it would be consistent with the rate paid to children and youth services workers and the change should be a savings for the county with only one deputy on call instead of two per week.
Finn said his concern was a safety issue. Sheriff-elect Clair Heath said his department had 18 incidents in 2018 where a second deputy was needed and 17 incidents in 2019 with a second deputy needed. He said an on-call deputy is needed two to three times a week. He said he didn't feel a second on-call deputy was needed and that the pay should be consistent with that paid to children and youth services. If a second deputy would be required, the on-call deputy would summon another deputy, he said.
Holdren said the sheriff's office on-call cases mostly can be handled by phone or fax while children and youth personnel have to show up at a location.
A motion failed to pass to increase the on-call rate for the Emergency Management Agency to $290 per week. It will remain at $240 per week. Voting against it were Holdren and Hartman. Voting in favor were Finn and Bird. Gerringer only can vote on sheriff's office matters.
Salary board members approved the same salary for the chief deputy sheriff as Heath was receiving at $46,560.
They approved John Brent as a full-time courthouse security officer at $14.35 per hour for 35 hours a week.
They created a floater full-time clerk's position by combining two part-time positions to assist multiple departments at $15,600 per year.
Gerringer, who retires as of Jan. 1, will continue to work part-time for the county as county detective, liaison to local and state police and as field supervisor for the drug task force. County District Attorney Angela Mattis requested and the board approved a $17,000 annual salary for him. The salary in 2019 was $11,141 and the last raise was more than 10 years ago, she said. She said the difference will be made up from funds from drug seizures and by the drug task force.
Salary board members approved a salary of $42,768 for Greg Molter who serves as director of human services and the county planning commission and as zoning officer since the death of Bill Dickerson.
They created a deputy coroner's position to handle an increased caseload as of Jan. 1. Coroner Scott Lynn said his office handled more than 900 cases this year as of Monday. His office had 16 cases the past weekend. The position pays $28,000 annually for a 40-hour work week.
Longevity bonuses approved for employment anniversary dates were $1,000 for 10 years for Ashley VanHorn and Marc Maturani. Todd Leffler and Molter each received $1,250 for 15 years; Michele Sharrow, $1,500 for 25 years; Jim Miller, $2,000 for 30 years, and Theresa Woodruff, $2,500 for 35 years.
They created a bonus of $3,000 for 40 years for Mary Lubeski, which Holdren said was setting a precedent with a county employee there 40 years. For every five years after 40 years, an employee would be paid an additional $500.