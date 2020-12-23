“I heard the bells on Christmas Day
Their old, familiar carols play,
And wild and sweet the words repeat
Of Peace on Earth, Good-Will to Men!”
— Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Dec. 25, 1776, During the American Revolution George Washington took 2,400 of his men across the Delaware River. Washington then conducted a surprise raid on 1,500 British-Hessians at Trenton, New Jersey. The Hessians surrendered after an hour. Washington’s men only suffered six wounded (including future president James Monroe.) Jacob Gearhart, of Riverside, was with Washington at the crossing of the Delaware River. Gearhart's job was to guard the boats upon landing in New Jersey; if the mission was unsuccessful and the enemy approached he was to release the boats so they couldn’t be used to travel to Pennsylvania.
Dec. 22, 1783, Following a triumphant journey from New York to Annapolis, George Washington, victorious Commander in Chief of the American Revolution, appeared before Congress and voluntarily resigned his commission.
Dec. 20, 1860, South Carolina became the first state to secede from the Union in a prelude to the American Civil War. Within two months, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas seceded. In April 1861, Virginia seceded, followed within five weeks, by Arkansas, Tennessee, and North Carolina, forming an eleven-state Confederacy. The Union had 21 states.
Dec. 25, 1868, President Andrew Johnson granted a general amnesty to all those involved in the Civil War.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
“Family members of Andrew Schmidt kept his legacy alive by putting up his Christmas yard for the residents of Maria Joseph Manor and visitors to enjoy.” Schmidt was a resident of the manor for the last few years of his life until his passing last year.
It was in 1934 when he made his first piece for the yard and the last was made in 1950. Schmidt put the yard up every holiday until the mid-1950s. The pieces were made with a cutting board and pocket knife. Each piece was handmade.
The Schmidt Christmas Yard was donated to the Montour County Historical Society.
n
Danville Area Middle School eighth-grader Zane Winey, 13, was pictured in The Danville News playing his flute during the mixed woodwind holiday performance for residents of Allied Kear Apartments. Those enjoying the music included: Clara Harvey, Edith Hess and Geraldine Faust. The ensemble was directed by Heather Rich-Heckert.
n
The downtown merchants were excited and pleased with their holiday business as expressed in The Danville News. This holiday season was the first since the new Danville-Riverside Bridge was erected and opened for traffic in July. Merchants were concerned about the loss of passing traffic from Mill Street.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
On Mill Street in Danville, the new Life Sunday School Class of the First Baptist Church braved freezing temperatures to enact a live manger scene next to Diehl’s Firestone (Old Forge). Steve and Sue Cutler portrayed Joseph and Mary.
A Christmas program held at St John’s Bible Church opened with Christmas carols followed by a puppet show, poem recitation and manger pageant.
Pictured in the local newspaper were Sherry Myers, Amy Blue, Paula Sherda, Christine, Billy Shawn, Robby, Kurt and Jennifer Savage.
Ebenezer Scrooge, Matthew Fleming, was a new man after visits from the ‘spirits’ in the Riverside Elementary School’s version of a “Christmas Carol.” Scrooge was pictured in the newspaper at Christmas dinner with the Cratchits.
Santa Claus was extremely busy but did receive a helping hand from six of his helpers the days before Christmas. The "Jolly Gents" were present at area fire companies’ Christmas parties where they heard Christmas wishes from lots of tots. Santa’s helpers made appearances at the following companies: Southside, East End, Continental, Valley Township, Washies, and Washingtonville.
The Kiwanis Club, for the 15th year, brought the holiday spirit to more than one hundred Danville children during its annual party at the YMCA. Kiwanis Vice President Don Olley, on trombone, accompanied the American Legion brass section playing Christmas carols. Paul Griffith with his French poodle, Lance, staged a delightful act. Fred Iobsdt mystified all with his bag of tricks. High school members of the Key Club led the carol singing until the “Jolly Gentleman” arrived and handed gifts to the children.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Santa Claus paid his annual visit to a lot of places in the Montour-Riverside area and the basketball game between Central Area Jointure and Danville was no exception. Old St. Nick visited the high school game to pass out candy to cheerleaders and spectators at the game.
Santa Claus, one of the world’s busiest men, stopped at the first grade of the Mahoning School. Santa was pictured in the newspaper surrounded by his fans: Kathy Laubach, Earl Mordan, Regina Buck, Michael Baylor and Dawn DeLong.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
The Loyal Order of The Moose had a Christmas party for 1,000 kids from Danville at a free movie at the Capitol Theatre. The Washies Fire Company held a holiday party for children at their hose company followed by a free movie at the local theater.
The boys and girls of the Children’s Ward of the Geisinger Memorial Hospital had a visit from Santa Claus when members of the Rescue Fire Company escorted St. Nick through the ward giving gifts to twenty patients.
Santa visited the Continental Fire company passing out candy, after listening to all the wishes of the children. He visited homes with children who weren’t able to attend the event.
A capacity crowd packed the dance floor of the Masonic Temple when the local chapter of War Mothers entertained the Montour County’s Veterans of WWII, their wives, sweethearts and husbands at a Christmas dance. Music was furnished by Ivan Faux and his orchestra playing old favorites as well as the popular numbers.
The Morning News posted “Merry Christmas, the first since a great conflict ceased, to all the sons and daughters of Montour County who remain in the armed forces at home and over the seas, and to all those who have bidden farewell to duty, to those here at home with their families for the Yuletide and to those who must spend another Christmas on duty in far off camps and occupation zones. It is because of those who served, who fought and who died that we can again append rather than appeal, 'Peace on Earth and Good Will Toward Men.'”
n
I spent time this week browsing through Danville’s Bicentennial Gazette, a newspaper which I collected $10 a month from 10 people to be able to publish in 1992. Thank heaven, after a few months, Andi Hummel called and asked if she could be of help, and eventually many others contributed articles.
The December edition, which Andi and I worked on together has a complete history of the Christmas season in Danville. From the earliest years, the true meaning of the celebration was never forgotten in our town. There were always events of giving to the needy and churches holding programs and services to welcome the baby Jesus.
It is the last sentence that added to the sorrow of this difficult period of our lives.
It was 1918 on Christmas Eve when St. Joseph’s Catholic Church celebrated its first midnight Mass, a Solemn High Mass.
A tradition through the years that my parents and I always attended and I, as well as many of St. Joseph’s parishioners always looked forward to each Christmas Eve. The beautiful hymns rendered by the choir, the priest on the decorated church altars, their sermons for the celebration, the manger scene and the contentment of sitting in one of the filled pews letting it all enter your soul.
Remembering the pleasant exchange of holiday greetings as we were all leaving the church; wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.
Thank you to Father Marcoe of St. Joseph Church and to the pastors and church staff members of all of our local churches for their diligence and devotion to their pastoral care, keeping our faith strong during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Praying that all will have a Christmas filled with miracles and memorable moments you’ll cherish forever.
— Sis Hause
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.