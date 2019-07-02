They've lost fingers, eyes, their skin has burned off on parts of their bodies.
At least five people died. They and the 9,100 requiring emergency room treatment all were "celebrating" the Fourth of July.
That was just last year across the country, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for 36 percent of the estimated injuries.
There were an estimated 500 emergency department-treated injuries associated with sparklers and 200 with bottle rockets. According to the National Fire Protection Association, sparklers accounted for nearly half of the total estimated injuries for children under 5 years of age.
Locally, Geisinger Medical Center has treated six fireworks injuries since 2016, according to Geisinger spokesman Joseph Stender. Five were hand injuries and one was a face injury.
In Philadelphia, police reported a 9-year-old girl was critically injured when she found and lit fireworks inside a northeast Philadelphia home on Sunday, according to The Associated Press. One device, possibly an M80, exploded in the girl's hand in the Kensington residence shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday. She was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital and listed in critical condition.
In an even worse case, in 2017, a Wisconsin dad put a number of sparklers into a metal tube, which he then put into a flower pot. He did this several times, but the final time, the tube broke apart, and shrapnel struck his 4-year-old daughter in the neck. She was standing 10 to 12 feet away. The young girl later died from her injuries.
There are thousands of stories of people mishandling fireworks. Fireworks also start an average of 18,500 fires per year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires and 16,900 outside or other fires, causing an average of three deaths, 40 injuries and $43 million in property damage, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Of the five fireworks-related fatalities last year, all were associated with reloadable aerial devices. All five victims died from direct impacts of fireworks.
So don't do something you'll regret. The National Safety Council advises to never allow young children to handle fireworks and older children should use them only under close adult supervision. Also important, never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
Other pointers include wearing protective eyewear when handling fireworks or standing nearby; never holding lighted fireworks in your hands; never lighting them indoors; Not re-lighting or handling malfunctioning fireworks, and keeping a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire.
With some precautions, you can be safe and enjoy the holiday fun.