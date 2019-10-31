DANVILLE — Danville Area School Board members will be busy selecting a new superintendent and negotiating a new teachers contract following next week's election.
Only one board member will be returning — Derl Reichard, who is completing his second four-year unsalaried term.
Dawn Koons Gill, who served 12 years and resigned in September, is listed on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.
"Twelve years is enough," she said.
There are five seats up for election and the board will have to appoint a replacement for Gill.
Board members will assume their positions at a reorganizational meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Danville Primary School.
Jennifer Gurski, Chris Huron and Kyle Gordon are also listed on the ballot for four-year terms.
Huron said he didn't want to comment about the interworkings of the board.
"I think the primary focus is stability of the board to be fair, objective and collaborative. That is critical right now," he said.
Huron said he plans to serve the students and the community the best he can.
Huron, who works as operations manager of USG's sheetwork plant near Washingtonville, has four children. Two of them graduated in the Danville district and two are attending Danville schools.
"An objective point of view is needed the most right now and transparency is equally important," he said.
Huron, 57, lives in Liberty Township.
Gurski, 43, of Valley Township, was appointed to the board to replace Gill through Dec. 1. Gurski serves as director of professional development and online learning at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit. She has two children in the district. Gurski, a former biology teacher, has a doctoral degree in education leadership and management. She was named a Pennsylvania Association of School Administrator's Fellow and received statewide recognition as an administrator of a model school by the Capital Area Online Learning Association.
"I feel it is important to take an active role in supporting my school and community for the betterment of our students," she said. "Coming from a strong and diverse background in education, and as a former assistant principal at the Danville Area School District from 2009-2018, I have a keen understanding of the opportunities, possibilities and challenges the district is facing. It is my highest priority to remain consistent and work with the new members of the board to establish district priorities. It is my goal to be an advocate who increases opportunities for students in the classroom, as a part of co-curricular programs and on the athletic field and I am looking forward to continuing to support the many outstanding programs already in place in the school district," she said.
The school board, at its October meeting, appointed Dr. Yohannes Getachew, a Geisinger anesthesiologist, and Dr. Victor J. Marks, a Geisinger dermatologist, to replace former board President Kevin Brouse and former Vice President Josh Seidel, respectively, who resigned in September. Getachew and Marks will serve through Dec. 1, 2021.
Randy Keister serves as board president and Bonnie Edmeads is vice president. Wayne Brookhart, Christina Fish and Dr. Joel Klena are also on the nine-member board.
The board, at its October meeting, reopened its search for a new superintendent. Ricki Boyle is serving as acting superintendent.
Board members hired Rodney L. Green and J. Thomas Frantz at $10,500, along with expenses not to exceed $1,800, to advertise for a superintendent and review applications. They are both former Pennsylvania superintendents.
The district is also conducting negotiations toward a new teachers' contract. The teachers' union offered a two-year contract with raises of 2.85 percent each year to get through a period of new school directors and a superintendent search, Keister previously said. The teachers' seven-year contract expired June 30.
Reichard, of the Washingtonville area, said he is running so schools provide the best education and provisions possible for students that they can.
He said hiring a new superintendent is an ongoing project and a committee is working on negotiations toward a new teachers' contract.
In his next term, he believes it to be most important "that teachers have the right educational tools to provide to our children so there is a better future for them down the road."
Reichard, 68, owner of Derl Reichard Auto Sales who also contracts with the Danville district to provide buses, said he has the support of his wife, Judy.
Gordon, 47, of Liberty Township, owns Kyle Gordon Builders. He has two sons in Danville schools. Gordon has been a Danville area resident since 2002 and is a graduate of Central Columbia High School and Bloomsburg University.
Gordon could not be reached for comment. When he was running in the primary election, he said he has two sons in the district and he wanted to make sure the long-standing academic excellence in the district continues. His sons also play football, basketball and baseball.