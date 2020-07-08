Danville Area School Board Vice President Dr. Victor Marks submitted his resignation after serving nine months on the board.
Marks, a Geisinger dermatologist, was among three board members appointed in October to the last of vacancies following a rash of resignations last year. He was appointed to serve for two years.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle confirmed Marks submitted his letter of resignation on June 25. The board solicitor currently has the letter, but the board is advertising for applicants to fill the seat.
Marks did not give a reason for stepping down.
In an emailed statement, he wrote that he had no comment about why he resigned.
“The decision was mine alone,” he wrote in part. “The Danville board is comprised of really great individuals who very much want to get our students back to school, which is equally important to me. There is much work to be done. For that reason, anything that interferes or disrupts that mission — whether it be my commentary about a resignation or someone in the community stirring conflict about unrelated issues — is a distraction and time lost.”
Marks also called for everyone to do everything they can to lessen the spread of COVID-19.
Marks wrote in an intro to his statement that it was not referring to his disagreement with the board last month over the district’s plan for student-athletes to voluntarily participate in pre-season workouts this summer. The board approved the plan by a 7-1 vote at a special meeting on June 24. Marks was the only no vote. Dr. Yohannes Getachew, who was appointed to the board along with Marks in October, was absent from the meeting.
Under the new district policy, athletes, coaches and staff must undergo COVID-19 health screenings prior to any practice, event or team meeting and follow other state and federal guidelines.
Marks, however, spoke out against the policy before the vote, saying it “shows a lack of planning and leadership.”
Marks, a physician who said he has researched pandemics and bioterrorism, said the way the policy was written concerned him. He said the protocols for social and physical distancing were not spelled out in the policy.
“It would be wrong to not get back out and do things,” Mark conceded, but he said it was premature to include mass transportation of students in the policy.
Before the vote, Boyle said a trainer from Geisinger provided training to the fall coaches on the proper way to screen at a meeting earlier that day.
Marks also wrote:
"I will take this last opportunity of public profile to comment on something of extreme importance and related to their mission. In my opinion, our communities of rural central Pennsylvania have one of the greatest opportunities in the entire nation to help children find their way back to in-person schooling. We enjoy greater physical space around us and geographic isolation than most parts of the country. Embedded within this region is one of the most sophisticated health care systems in the world. And our local leaders are usually folks we know and wave to, conferring a greater trust compared to the political dysfunction and distrust throughout much of this country. Our case counts of COVID-19 are currently low, albeit not zero.
"COVID-19 is raging in many other parts of the country and has proved its ability to penetrate even the most remote regions of America when given the chance. We all, as individuals, must do everything we can to prevent the penetration and community spread of this virus. Avoiding bars and gyms, eating outside at restaurants or take-out, spend time with family, be outdoors and avoid congregating inside with larger groups, conduct virtual meetings whenever possible, take a stay-cation this summer and wash hands. Teach children — especially teenagers struggling with perspective and impulses — the value of personal sacrifice and delayed gratification to protect themselves, and their parents and grandparents and their friends’ parents and grandparents. Today one of my patients, a WW2 101st Airborne veteran spelled that exact 'ask' out, and then described how he volunteered to protect this country the day he turned 18. It was a Friday and Monday he left for war. And, please, wear masks. Wear one to protect my patient who saved us from Nazi occupation.
"Every single thing each of us does, throughout each and every day, will lessen the chance of coronavirus invading our communities and spreading amongst us. Ultimately, our ability to do so will determine the success of back-to-school plans developed by school administrators and boards. They have a critical role in this goal. What we do, though, will most likely determine how successful they are and how much in-person school our kids will experience this coming year."