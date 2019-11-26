DANVILLE — Six-year-old Cole Swales is looking forward to replacing his old small desk with a new one.
"It's like I want to sleep on it," he said Monday when he saw his new desk that will be delivered Friday during Thanksgiving break.
"Have fun with those desks," Scott Mertz, broker-owner of Century 21 Mertz & Associates, told Cole, a first grader; first grader Gianna Tucci, 7, and her sister Savanna, 5, and in kindergarten who will share a desk; and Lisette Burgos, an 8-year-old second grader. Mertz sponsored two desks.
They are the first students to receive desks purchased by businesses and community members in the Desks for Success new program in the Danville Primary School, said organizer and first grade teacher June Heeter.
She told the children the desks, which are ajustable, will grow with them. They also will receive chairs and supplies including crayons, pencils, scissors, erasers, construction paper, an academic workbook and a writing pad. Heeter will deliver them to their homes Friday.
Lisette said the new desk will help her when she's doing homework. She had been doing homework in the living room or the kitchen.
Gianna said they had been doing their homework on the kitchen table and they plan to put the desk in their bedroom. She said they are happy to receive it.
Also on hand was Joel Peterson, co-founder of Grid & Arrow, of the Danville area, who sponsored six desks in lieu of gifts for colleagues and clients during the holiday season.
"I have seen many little ones who are not as fortunate as others. Desks would mean the world to them," Heeter said.
A desk, chair and school supplies cost $100 with contributions tax-deductible, Heeter said. So far, 30 desks have been sponsored.
The goal is 80 desks, made of composite wood and metal, with more than 120 letters sent to businesses and via social media.
The Desks for Success program is part of the school recently joining John Hopkins University's National Network of Partnership Schools, in effect more than 25 years to help create excellent schools with families, teachers, staff and community members working together to create successful students, Heeter said. Desks for Success recognizes the importance of creating home learning areas for children with these areas essential to promote good study habits and help instill a value of education within the child, she said.
Heeter said her dad Joseph Delbo and her brother Joey Delbo assembled the three desks.
A Desks for Success Assembly Night will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 in the school. Anyone willing to help can contact Heeter at jheeter@danville.k12.pa.us or call 570-394-8413.
She hopes donations for desks will be received by Dec. 3. Contributors will receive a photo of the child at his or her desk and a hand-written thank you card from the student. Names of contributors will be included on a flyer reaching more than 800 school families. "But most of all, you would know that you are truly helping a child or children in Danville," said Heeter, who has lived in Danville more than 51 years and has taught in Danville for 30 years.
Sponsors include businesses, parents, grandparents and former students.
She, Megan Geise and Maddie Ernest serve as chairs for the National Network of Partnership Schools at the Danville Primary School.
Other desk contributors include Joseph and Jean Delbo, Scott and June Heeter, Michelle Martyn, Robert and Janet Souka, Marti Facktor, Barbara Kessler, Marks, McLaughlin and Dennehy Law Offices, James and Lisa Cunfer, Greg Lehr, Brooke Pennington-Mertz, Keith and Megan Geise, Christina Forgetta, Rob Kurtz, attorney Laurie Pickle, Chelsie Derr, Mark Brady, Maddie Ernest and Steve Zosh, Sandra Ernest, Marvin Johnson, Doug Eaton and Eveann Kauffman.